ISL: BFC Honour Women in Special Walkout

Bengaluru FC celebrated women's empowerment by having players walk out with inspiring women and Mohun Bagan Super Giant with female para-athletes before their Indian Super League match.

IMAGE: Walking out with the women who inspire them. Photograph: ISL/X

Key Points Bengaluru FC honoured women by walking out with inspiring figures before their ISL match.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant supported women's empowerment by walking out with female para-athletes.

Bengaluru FC held league leaders Mohun Bagan to a goalless draw in the Indian Super League.

A special moment unfolded at the Kanteerava Stadium before kickoff as Bengaluru FC players walked out onto the pitch alongside the women who inspire them most -- mothers, partners, daughters and friends -- all champions in their own right.

On the other side, Mohun Bagan Super Giant players walked out with female para-athletes from the Kshamata Innovation Foundation, an organisation that works to promote para-sports and women’s empowerment.

Match Result: Bengaluru FC vs. Mohun Bagan

When the action began, Bengaluru FC showed great determination to hold league leaders Mohun Bagan to a goalless draw in the Indian Super League on Saturday.

The visitors controlled most of the possession and created several chances, but Bengaluru’s disciplined defence stood firm. The result made the Blues the first team this season to take points off the Mariners. Mohun Bagan remain top of the table with 13 points, while Bengaluru moved up to sixth with eight.