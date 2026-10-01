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Why MG Motor India's Sponsorship Is A Game Changer For ISL

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 01, 2026 18:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Indian Super League (ISL) has announced a landmark partnership with JSW MG Motor India, securing the British automotive brand as its title sponsor for the upcoming 2026-27 season, marking a significant boost for Indian football.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Indian Super League (ISL) has secured JSW MG Motor India as its title sponsor for the 2026-27 season.
  • This partnership signifies the return of a title sponsor to India's premier football league after a three-season hiatus.
  • The league will officially be rebranded as the MG Indian Super League.
  • The sponsorship coincides with the ISL entering a new club-led commercial era and the return to a full home-and-away format.
  • MG Motor India has a history of supporting football in India, including associations with Liverpool FC and grassroots initiatives.

The Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday announced its partnership with British Automotive brand JSW MG Motor India for the title sponsor of the 2026-27 season.

It marks the return of a title sponsor to India's premier football league after three seasons. The league will be known as the MG Indian Super League.

 

MG Motor India Becomes ISL Title Sponsor

The partnership with JSW MG Motor India comes at an important juncture for the ISL, with the 2026-27 season set to begin on October 10 and the competition entering a new club-led commercial era.

The 2026-27 ISL season will return to a full home-and-away format, with clubs competing across the country.

Speaking on the partnership, Karan Yadav, CEO, Indian Super League, said, "The return of a title sponsor after three seasons is a significant milestone and a strong reflection of the belief and opportunity around Indian football. As a club-led league, we are entering a new chapter with a clear ambition to build a stronger, more commercially sustainable and fan-focused ISL."

Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, "Football has been an important part of MG's story in India, from our association with Liverpool FC to supporting the next generation of football talent through initiatives such as our work with the Patan Girls."

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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