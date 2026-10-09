ISL 2026-27 Kicks Off With New Hope: Bengaluru FC Take On Delhi In Opener

The much-anticipated Indian Super League 2026-27 season is set to kick off on Saturday, promising a fresh start with new sponsorship deals, enhanced digital reach, and increased club involvement after a challenging previous season.

Photograph: Bengaluru FC/X

Key Points The Indian Super League 2026-27 season begins on Saturday, returning to a traditional home-and-away format after a truncated 2025-26 season.

The league has secured a Rs 25 crore sponsorship deal with MG and a digital streaming partnership with YouTube, aiming for greater audience reach.

Clubs now have more influence in the league's running after paying a Rs 1.1 crore participation fee to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Bengaluru FC, featuring veteran Sunil Chhetri and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, will face SC Delhi in the opening match on Saturday.

Defending champions East Bengal, under new manager Antonio Lopez Habas, are among the other teams to watch this season.

Relief and joy will waft across the footballing fraternity in equal measure when the much-delayed Indian Super League 2026-27 begins with a potentially thrilling match between Bengaluru FC and SC Delhi in Bengaluru on Saturday.

After a controversy-ridden, truncated 2025-26 season, the league will return to the traditional home-and-away format, followed by playoffs.

The team that finishes on top of the table at the end of the league stage will be crowned ISL Shield winners, while the top six clubs will compete for the ISL Cup in a playoff format.

But apart from that, the 13th edition of the league offers a few other shards of hope.

It has signed a Rs 25 crore sponsorship deal with automotive giant MG for two seasons, secured a digital streaming partnership with YouTube.

These multi-pronged deals will ensure greater audience penetration and viewership, also offering the league a chance to reach the heights it once aspired to.

This time, the clubs too have a greater say in the running of the league after paying Rs 1.1 crore to the All India Football Federation as a participation fee.

The AIFF, which ran the ISL last season after Reliance cut its ties with the league, will look after the administrative aspects.

ISL 2026-27: New Beginnings And Key Matches

However, all these off-field issues will be pushed behind once the action starts at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here with the match between Bengaluru and Delhi.

The other match of the day is between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa at the latter's home venue.

Bengaluru finished fourth last season with 23 points from 13 matches, and the former champions will be eager to do better this year.

Their squad for the season is a blend of youth and experience.

Spanish forward Borja Martinez, Portuguese defender Sandro Embalo, Argentine midfielder Manuel de Iriondo, Dutch centre-back Menno Koch and Montenegrin forward Mihailo Perovi have joined the squad.

The Blues also secured contract extensions for Soham Varshneya, Vinith Venkatesh and Harsh Palande, retaining young Indian players who have been part of their recent journey.

But the focus will be on veteran striker Sunil Chhetri, who has extended his stay with the club for another season.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's outing will also be keenly watched, as the 34-year-old had copped some flak on social media after India went down 0-4 and 1-6 to Brazil and Uruguay, respectively, in the recent international friendlies.

But Bengaluru coach Pep Munoz backed Sandhu, saying he still counts among the best in his position, though he did not commit to starting the veteran against Delhi.

Apart from Sandhu, Munoz also remained non-committal about Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan starting against Delhi, considering their recent international workload.

Team Prospects: Bengaluru FC And SC Delhi

On the other hand, Delhi, who finished 12th in a 14-team league last season, will have their task cut out against a generally organised side.

Apart from the four teams involved on the opening day, other teams to watch out for are defending champions East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City.

East Bengal, under new manager Antonio Lopez Habas, have shown their preparedness to defend the title, with an impressive campaign in the Durand Cup that culminated in a 4-1 win over Mohun Bagan in the final.

The Kolkata side comes into the season with new investors after its previous owners sold their entire stake. But can they translate optimism into performance?

And the question also applies to the ISL itself as it makes a fresh start.

Other Contenders And Opening Day Fixtures

Saturday's matches

Bengaluru FC vs SC Delhi, Bengaluru, 5pm.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, Goa, 7pm.