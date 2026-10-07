Home  » Sports » Indian Super League Matches To Stream Live And Free On YouTube

Indian Super League Matches To Stream Live And Free On YouTube

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 07, 2026 13:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

The Indian Super League has announced a landmark partnership with YouTube, making all 163 matches of the 2026-27 season available live and free, significantly boosting football's digital accessibility in India.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • ISL partners with YouTube for the 2026-27 season to stream all 163 matches live and free.
  • The collaboration aims to significantly expand ISL's digital reach and make matches accessible without a subscription barrier.
  • The 2026-27 season will feature 13 teams, with the first phase comprising 78 matches from October 10 to January 17, focusing on weekend fixtures.
  • The new season will introduce new territories, including the first-ever Goa Derby and matches in Imphal.

The Indian Super League on Wednesday announced that all its 163 matches will be available live and free on YouTube, which has been roped in as its digital streaming partner for the 2026-27 season.

Expanding Digital Reach For Indian Football

The move is aimed at expanding ISL's digital reach, with the league seeking to make every match accessible without a subscription barrier through YouTube, the ISL said in a press release.

 

The 2026-27 season will feature 13 teams, with the first phase comprising 78 matches from October 10 to January 17. The schedule has a weekend-centric approach, with 53 of the 78 Phase 1 matches set to be played on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.

The new season will also see the ISL enter new territory, including its first-ever Goa Derby between Churchill Brothers and FC Goa.

The league will also enter Imphal, with North-East United FC taking on Sporting Club Delhi at the Khuman Lampak Stadium on November 24.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

indian super leagueislyoutubefootball streamingsports digital rights

More From Rediff

Saudi Arabia regain Gulf Cup after 22-year wait

Saudi Arabia regain Gulf Cup after 22-year wait
Neymar's tribute to Messi: 'The whole world thanks you'

Neymar's tribute to Messi: 'The whole world thanks you'
Cristiano Ronaldo Accuses Portugal Coach Jorge Jesus Of Broken Promises

Cristiano Ronaldo Accuses Portugal Coach Jorge Jesus Of Broken Promises

Related Stories

Indian Super League Set For Major Overhaul With New Eight-Month Season

Indian Super League Set For Major Overhaul With New Eight-Month Season

Web Stories

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Launched In India

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Launched In India
AI+ Nova 2 Power 5G: What You Get

AI+ Nova 2 Power 5G: What You Get
Who Fears AI Most? The Global Jobs Picture

Who Fears AI Most? The Global Jobs Picture

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026