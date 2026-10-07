Indian Super League Matches To Stream Live And Free On YouTube

The Indian Super League has announced a landmark partnership with YouTube, making all 163 matches of the 2026-27 season available live and free, significantly boosting football's digital accessibility in India.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points ISL partners with YouTube for the 2026-27 season to stream all 163 matches live and free.

The collaboration aims to significantly expand ISL's digital reach and make matches accessible without a subscription barrier.

The 2026-27 season will feature 13 teams, with the first phase comprising 78 matches from October 10 to January 17, focusing on weekend fixtures.

The new season will introduce new territories, including the first-ever Goa Derby and matches in Imphal.

The Indian Super League on Wednesday announced that all its 163 matches will be available live and free on YouTube, which has been roped in as its digital streaming partner for the 2026-27 season.

Expanding Digital Reach For Indian Football

The move is aimed at expanding ISL's digital reach, with the league seeking to make every match accessible without a subscription barrier through YouTube, the ISL said in a press release.

The 2026-27 season will feature 13 teams, with the first phase comprising 78 matches from October 10 to January 17. The schedule has a weekend-centric approach, with 53 of the 78 Phase 1 matches set to be played on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.

The new season will also see the ISL enter new territory, including its first-ever Goa Derby between Churchill Brothers and FC Goa.

The league will also enter Imphal, with North-East United FC taking on Sporting Club Delhi at the Khuman Lampak Stadium on November 24.