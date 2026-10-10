FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Gouramangi Singh Targets Winning ISL Start

Former teammates Gouramangi Singh and Clifford Miranda meet in opposing dugouts as FC Goa take on Chennaiyin FC at Fatorda in the ISL opener on Saturday.

IMAGE: FC Goa players at a training session on Wednesday ahead of their ISL season opener against Chennaiyin FC. Photograph: FC Goa

Key Points FC Goa, under coach Gouramangi Singh, aims to maintain its competitive, possession-oriented identity while enhancing clarity and control in their game.

The Gaurs have bolstered their squad with the return of Spanish forward Jorge Ortiz and the additions of midfielder Álex Vallejo and winger Isak Vanlalruatfela.

Chennaiyin FC, led by Clifford Miranda, seeks to rebound from last season's 13th-place finish, having signed Ayush Dev Chhetr, Brison Fernandes, Glan Martins, Madih Talal, and Ramon Tanque.

Both coaches, former teammates, emphasise consistency over individual match results, with Miranda stating, "Beating Goa won't win us the league and losing to Goa won't lose us the league."

The opening fixture at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda marks an early test for both teams' new strategies and squad dynamics.

FC Goa will look to make a a strong start to their Indian Super League campaign when they host Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday, with head coach Gouramangi Singh keen to preserve the club's identity while bringing greater clarity and control to their game. The match brings two familiar faces to opposite dugouts. Singh and Chennaiyin head coach Clifford Miranda were teammates at both Dempo and the Indian national team, but their focus will be firmly on getting their respective sides off to a winning start.

Goa's Strategic Approach

IMAGE: FC Goa captain Sandesh Jhingan and coach Gouramangi Singh at the pre-match press conference in Porvorim, Goa, on Friday. Photograph: Norma Astrid Godinho/Rediff

For Goa, the opening fixture offers an early opportunity to put their plans into practice. Singh has stressed that the club's commitment to competitive, possession-oriented football remains unchanged, even as he looks to sharpen the team's approach. "FC Goa has a clear identity that we always want to compete, remain competitive through the season, and nothing changes there. The club has an identity, and we want to control as much as possible, more than the opponent, to give ourselves the best chance to win the game," Singh said at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

The Gaurs have added fresh options to their squad, with the return of Spanish forward Jorge Ortiz a notable boost. Ortiz enjoyed a successful previous spell with the club, and his familiarity with Goa could prove valuable as the team looks to find its rhythm early in the campaign. Spanish midfielder Álex Vallejo and winger Isak Vanlalruatfela also add depth to the squad, giving Singh more options as he seeks a side capable of competing on both sides of the ball.

"We want to start strong, with the right mentality and high concentration from the very beginning, because it's not going to be easy. Chennai is a good team and a good opponent. It's the first game, and we are all looking forward to it," he added.

FC Goa captain Sandesh Jhingan, who will be expected to play a key role in Goa's defence, has emphasised the importance of collective responsibility and carrying out the coach's tactical instructions. A united effort, rather than individual performances, will be crucial if the Gaurs are to begin the season on the right note.

Chennaiyin's Quest for Consistency

Chennaiyin, meanwhile, will be eager to put last season's 13th-place finish behind them and begin their campaign on a more positive note. The Marina Machans have strengthened their contingent with the additions of Ayush Dev Chhetr, Brison Fernandes and Glan Martins arriving from FC Goa. French attacking midfielder Madih Talal and Brazilian forward Ramon Tanque further bolster their attacking options.

Miranda has made it clear that building consistency over the campaign will matter more than the outcome of any single fixture. "Beating Goa won't win us the league and losing to Goa won't lose us the league. It's about being consistent over the 24 games," he said. The previous meeting between the sides ended in a 1-1 draw in Chennai. Irfan Yadwad put the home side ahead before Sandesh Jhingan struck a late equaliser for Goa, underlining how closely contested the rivalry can be.