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Indian Super League 2026-27 Season Sees Record YouTube Engagement

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 15, 2026 19:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Indian Super League 2026-27 season has kicked off with an impressive digital footprint, attracting 65 million YouTube views and 52 million viewers for its initial five matches, highlighting the growing popularity of football in India.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The first five matches of the Indian Super League 2026-27 season recorded 65 million YouTube views and 52 million viewers.
  • The season opened on October 10, with Bengaluru FC playing Sporting Club Delhi, generating 8.9 million YouTube views for the opening fixture.
  • Inter Kashi versus Kerala Blasters FC match achieved the highest peak concurrent viewership on the English feed, reaching 349,073 viewers.
  • The NorthEast United FC versus Mohun Bagan Super Giant match was the most-viewed fixture on both English (17 million views) and Hindi feeds.
  • The opening week also saw 120,000 new subscribers join the League's YouTube channel and 1.6 million live interactions across the five matches.

The first five matches of the Indian Super League 2026-27 season recorded 65 million YouTube views and 52 million viewers, according to an estimate.

ISL's Digital Reach Expands

The season opened on October 10 with Bengaluru FC taking on Sporting Club Delhi. The opening fixture generated 8.9 million YouTube views across the reported formats, with peak concurrent viewership on the English feed reaching 85,277 viewers, according to a release.

 

The Inter Kashi versus Kerala Blasters FC match recorded the highest peak concurrent viewership on the English feed, at 349,073 viewers.

In comparison, the NorthEast United FC versus Mohun Bagan Super Giant led the Hindi feed with 100,660 viewers.

Meanwhile, the NorthEast United FC versus Mohun Bagan Super Giant match emerged as the most-viewed fixture in the English feed, recording 17 million views. The match also recorded the highest viewership on the Hindi feed, highlighting the importance of multilingual content in reaching India's football audience.

Beyond viewership, the opening week recorded 16.8 million engaged views, while 120,000 new subscribers joined the League's YouTube channel, taking its subscriber base to 2.7 million. Fans also generated 1.6 million live interactions across the five matches through chat messages and reactions.

The ISL matches are available live and free of charge on YouTube.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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