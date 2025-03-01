HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
ISL: 10-man Mumbai City FC hold Mohun Bagan

ISL: 10-man Mumbai City FC hold Mohun Bagan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
March 01, 2025 20:35 IST

 Mumbai City FC player celebrate a goal by Jon Toral during the match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant

IMAGE: Mumbai City FC player celebrate a goal by Jon Toral during the match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday. Photograph: Mumbai City FC/X

Mumbai City FC played the final half-hour with 10 men but they fought back from 0-2 down to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League in Mumbai on Saturday.

The Islanders, now on 33 points from 22 games, are just one point away from securing a playoffs berth.

The Mariners, who have already retained the League Shield with two rounds to spare, dominated the first half, creating multiple openings.

 

Jamie Maclaren capitalised in the 32nd minute, rifling a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner after pouncing on a loose ball inside the box.

Dimitris Petratos doubled the lead nine minutes later, curling a precise finish into the net as Mumbai City's defence struggled without Mehtab Singh's presence.

Trailing 0-2 at halftime, Mumbai City FC mounted a spirited comeback. Brandon Fernandes' creativity unsettled MBSG backline, and his corner in the 57th minute led to Jon Toral tapping in from close range to cut the deficit.

But there was more drama as the Islanders' Vikram Pratap Singh was sent off after receiving a second yellow card in the 58th minute.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, the hosts kept pushing, forcing MBSG goalkeeper Vishal Kaith into a crucial save from Yoell van Nieff in the 62nd minute.

Their persistence paid off in the 89th minute when 19-year-old Nathan Rodrigues headed home the equaliser, denying the Shield winners all three points.

Mumbai City FC will face Kerala Blasters FC on March 7, whereas Mohun Bagan are set to square off against FC Goa on March 8.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho


