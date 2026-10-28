Baruah, Bansod, Hooda Reach Hylo Open Pre-Quarterfinals

Indian badminton players Isharani Baruah, Malvika Bansod, and Unnati Hooda have successfully moved into the women's singles pre-quarterfinals at the prestigious Hylo Open Super 500 tournament in Germany.
Key Points
- Isharani Baruah, Malvika Bansod, and Unnati Hooda advanced to the women's singles pre-quarterfinals of the Hylo Open Super 500 tournament on Wednesday.
- Isharani Baruah defeated Miranda Wilson, while Malvika Bansod overcame compatriot Devika Sihag.
- Sixth-seeded Unnati Hooda fought back to beat Tereza Svabikova in her round of 32 match.
- Aakarshi Kashyap was eliminated from the USD 500,000 tournament after losing to Polina Buhrova.
India's Isharani Baruah, Malvika Bansod, and Unnati Hooda advanced to the women's singles pre-quarterfinals of the Hylo Open Super 500 badminton tournament after winning their respective matches here on Wednesday.
Isharani beat Miranda Wilson of Germany 21-19, 21-9 in 38 minutes in their round of 32 match, while Malvika defeated compatriot Devika Sihag 18-21, 21-10, 21-14.
Seeded sixth in the tournament, Unnati fought back after losing the first game to beat Tereza Svabikova of Czechia 17-21, 21-12, 21-11 in the round of 32 match that lasted 49 minutes.
Aakarshi Kashyap, however, lost to Polina Buhrova of Ukraine 12-21, 18-21 to bow out of the USD 500,000 tournament.