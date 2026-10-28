Baruah, Bansod, Hooda Reach Hylo Open Pre-Quarterfinals

Indian badminton players Isharani Baruah, Malvika Bansod, and Unnati Hooda have successfully moved into the women's singles pre-quarterfinals at the prestigious Hylo Open Super 500 tournament in Germany.

Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Key Points Isharani Baruah, Malvika Bansod, and Unnati Hooda advanced to the women's singles pre-quarterfinals of the Hylo Open Super 500 tournament on Wednesday.

Isharani Baruah defeated Miranda Wilson, while Malvika Bansod overcame compatriot Devika Sihag.

Sixth-seeded Unnati Hooda fought back to beat Tereza Svabikova in her round of 32 match.

Aakarshi Kashyap was eliminated from the USD 500,000 tournament after losing to Polina Buhrova.

India's Isharani Baruah, Malvika Bansod, and Unnati Hooda advanced to the women's singles pre-quarterfinals of the Hylo Open Super 500 badminton tournament after winning their respective matches here on Wednesday.

Isharani beat Miranda Wilson of Germany 21-19, 21-9 in 38 minutes in their round of 32 match, while Malvika defeated compatriot Devika Sihag 18-21, 21-10, 21-14.

Seeded sixth in the tournament, Unnati fought back after losing the first game to beat Tereza Svabikova of Czechia 17-21, 21-12, 21-11 in the round of 32 match that lasted 49 minutes.

Aakarshi Kashyap, however, lost to Polina Buhrova of Ukraine 12-21, 18-21 to bow out of the USD 500,000 tournament.