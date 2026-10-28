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Baruah, Bansod, Hooda Reach Hylo Open Pre-Quarterfinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 28, 2026 21:37 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian badminton players Isharani Baruah, Malvika Bansod, and Unnati Hooda have successfully moved into the women's singles pre-quarterfinals at the prestigious Hylo Open Super 500 tournament in Germany.

Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Key Points

  • Isharani Baruah, Malvika Bansod, and Unnati Hooda advanced to the women's singles pre-quarterfinals of the Hylo Open Super 500 tournament on Wednesday.
  • Isharani Baruah defeated Miranda Wilson, while Malvika Bansod overcame compatriot Devika Sihag.
  • Sixth-seeded Unnati Hooda fought back to beat Tereza Svabikova in her round of 32 match.
  • Aakarshi Kashyap was eliminated from the USD 500,000 tournament after losing to Polina Buhrova.

India's Isharani Baruah, Malvika Bansod, and Unnati Hooda advanced to the women's singles pre-quarterfinals of the Hylo Open Super 500 badminton tournament after winning their respective matches here on Wednesday.

Isharani beat Miranda Wilson of Germany 21-19, 21-9 in 38 minutes in their round of 32 match, while Malvika defeated compatriot Devika Sihag 18-21, 21-10, 21-14.

 

Seeded sixth in the tournament, Unnati fought back after losing the first game to beat Tereza Svabikova of Czechia 17-21, 21-12, 21-11 in the round of 32 match that lasted 49 minutes.

Aakarshi Kashyap, however, lost to Polina Buhrova of Ukraine 12-21, 18-21 to bow out of the USD 500,000 tournament.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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