India's Top Shuttlers Ready For Macau Open Challenge

Indian badminton stars, including Isharani Baruah and Kiran, are poised to showcase their talent at the prestigious Macau Open Super 300, aiming for strong performances across all categories.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Kiran George/Instagram

Key Points Isharani Baruah and Kiran will spearhead India's challenge in women's and men's singles respectively at the Macau Open Super 300.

A significant Indian contingent is participating across all categories, including singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles.

Notable Indian players like Aakarshi Kashyap, Anmol Kharb, and S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian are set to compete.

The tournament features tough opening round matches for several Indian shuttlers against international and seeded opponents.

Five Indian pairs are in contention in the mixed doubles, highlighting India's strong presence in the category.

Isharani Baruah and Kiran will spearhead India in men's and women's singles respectively at the Macau Open Super 300 badminton starting here on Tuesday.

Indian Women's Singles Challenge

Isharani, seeded fifth, will face a qualifier in her opening round, while seventh seeded Shriyanshi Valishetty will take on compatriot Tasnim Mir. Aakarshi Kashyap has been pitted against Kim Min Ji of Korea, while Shreya Lele has a tough opening round in the form of fourth seed Han Qianxi of China. Mansi Singh will face Lee So Yul of Korea, eight seed Anmol Kharb will play Mutiara Ayu Puspitasari of Indonesia, Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj will take on Malaysia's Kisona Selvaduray, and Ashmita Chaliha will square off against Tung Ciou-Tong of Chinese Taipei.

Men's Singles And Doubles Prospects

In the men's singles, George will be up against Richie Duta Richardo of Indonesia, while S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian will face Huang Ping-Hsien of Chinese Taipei and Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar will play compatriot Tharun Mannepalli in their respective first round matches.

Only one Indian pair feature in the main draw of the men's doubles in the form of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu, who will take on Malaysian duo of Xin Yuan Boon and Sheng Hao Lwi in the first round, while two Indian pairs will compete in the women's doubles.

Women's And Mixed Doubles Teams

The pair of Ashwini Bhatt K and Shikha Gautam will be up against Indonesian combination of Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti in the opening round, while the duo of VR Nardhana and Riduvarshini Ramaswamy will face Chinese Taipei's Yi En Hsieh and Teng Chun Hsun.

As many as five Indian pairs are in contention in the mixed doubles.

Ishaan Bhatnagar and Shruti Mishra will face German duo of Calvin Devereux and Desiree Toepffer, while the combination of Mohit Jaglan and Lakshita Jaglan will take on Malaysia's Low Han Chen and Chan Wen Tse in the opening round. The eighth seeded pair of Dhruv Rawat and Maneesha K will face a qualifier in the opening round, while Rohith Mohankumar and Riduvarshini Ramaswamy will take on fourth seeds Zhu Yi Jun and Li Qian of China. The last Indian mixed doubles pair of Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Radhika Sharma will open its campaign against Thailand's Supak Jomkoh and Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn.