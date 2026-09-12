Indian Shuttler Isharani Baruah Advances To Vietnam Open Final

Rising Indian badminton star Isharani Baruah has secured her place in the women's singles final of the prestigious Vietnam Open Super 100 tournament, showcasing strong performance against fellow Indian Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj.

Photograph: Tanvi Sharma/Instagram

Key Points Isharani Baruah defeated Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj to reach the Vietnam Open Super 100 women's singles final.

Baruah, the third seed, won her semifinal match in straight games.

Top seed Tanvi Sharma was eliminated in the other women's singles semifinal by Thailand's Sarunrak Vitidsarn.

HS Prannoy, a former world No. 1, lost his men's singles semifinal to Singapore's Jia Heng Teh.

Rising Indian shuttler Isharani Baruah defeated compatriot Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj in straight games to enter the women's singles final of the Vietnam Open Super 100 tournament here on Saturday.

Baruah Dominates In Semifinal Victory

Baruah, seeded third, beat sixth seed Ramraj 21-10 21-18 in 39 minutes in the first semifinal.

However, top seed Tanvi Sharma's campaign was cut short by unseeded Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand. She fought tooth and nail before bowing out 19-21 20-22 in 41 minutes in the other women's singles semifinal.

Former world no.1 and third seed here, HS Prannoy struggled against top seed Jia Heng Teh of Singapore, losing easily 13-21 8-21 in just 34 minutes in the men's singles semifinal.