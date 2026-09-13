Home  » Sports » Isharani Baruah Finishes Runner-Up At Vietnam Open Badminton

Isharani Baruah Finishes Runner-Up At Vietnam Open Badminton

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: September 13, 2026 14:38 IST 1 Minute Read
google preferred source
x

Rising Indian badminton star Isharani Baruah secured a commendable runner-up position at the Vietnam Open Super 100 tournament, showcasing her growing prowess on the international stage despite a final loss to Thailand's Sarunrak Vitidsarn.

Isharani Baruah

IMAGE: Isharani Baruah was beaten by Thailand's Sarunrak Vitidsarn in straight games in the final of the Vietnam Open Super 100 badminton tournament. Photograph: Isharani Baruah/Instagram

Key Points

  • Isharani Baruah finished as runner-up at the Vietnam Open Super 100 badminton tournament.
  • The Indian shuttler lost to Thailand's unseeded Sarunrak Vitidsarn in straight games (8-21, 15-21).
  • This was Baruah's second career loss to Vitidsarn in the women's singles final.

Rising Indian shuttler Isharani Baruah finished runner-up at the Vietnam Open Super 100 tournament after losing to Thailand's Sarunrak Vitidsarn in straight games in the final, in Ho Chi Minh City, on Sunday.

The world No 39 Indian, seeded third, went down 8-21 15-21 to her unseeded opponent in 34 minutes in the women's singles final.

 

It was the 22-year-old's second loss to the Thai shuttler, ranked 106th in the world.

Baruah had advanced to the title clash after beating fellow Indian Rakshitha Sree Ramraj in straight games in the semi-final.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

isharani baruahvietnam openbadmintonsuper 100 tournamentsarunrak vitidsarn

More From Rediff

World Athletics PIX: Werro, Jefferson-Wooden light up Budapest

World Athletics PIX: Werro, Jefferson-Wooden light up Budapest
Harrison-Skupski win US Open men's doubles crown

Harrison-Skupski win US Open men's doubles crown
Danish FA chief renews calls for Infantino to step down

Danish FA chief renews calls for Infantino to step down

Related Stories

LaLiga PIX: Mbappe Magic As Real Madrid Trounce Rayo Vallecano

LaLiga PIX: Mbappe Magic As Real Madrid Trounce Rayo Vallecano

Quick Links

Sarunrak VitidsarnIsharani BaruahThailandVietnam Open SuperHo Chi Minh CityRakshitha Sree Ramraj

Web Stories

Bunty Mahajan's Mocha Oreo Pie

Bunty Mahajan's Mocha Oreo Pie
5 Things About The Infinix Hot 70 Pro

5 Things About The Infinix Hot 70 Pro
Redmi 17 5G: Everything You Need To Know

Redmi 17 5G: Everything You Need To Know

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026