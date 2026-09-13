Isharani Baruah Finishes Runner-Up At Vietnam Open Badminton

Rising Indian badminton star Isharani Baruah secured a commendable runner-up position at the Vietnam Open Super 100 tournament, showcasing her growing prowess on the international stage despite a final loss to Thailand's Sarunrak Vitidsarn.

IMAGE: Isharani Baruah was beaten by Thailand's Sarunrak Vitidsarn in straight games in the final of the Vietnam Open Super 100 badminton tournament. Photograph: Isharani Baruah/Instagram

Key Points Isharani Baruah finished as runner-up at the Vietnam Open Super 100 badminton tournament.

The Indian shuttler lost to Thailand's unseeded Sarunrak Vitidsarn in straight games (8-21, 15-21).

This was Baruah's second career loss to Vitidsarn in the women's singles final.

Rising Indian shuttler Isharani Baruah finished runner-up at the Vietnam Open Super 100 tournament after losing to Thailand's Sarunrak Vitidsarn in straight games in the final, in Ho Chi Minh City, on Sunday.

The world No 39 Indian, seeded third, went down 8-21 15-21 to her unseeded opponent in 34 minutes in the women's singles final.

It was the 22-year-old's second loss to the Thai shuttler, ranked 106th in the world.

Baruah had advanced to the title clash after beating fellow Indian Rakshitha Sree Ramraj in straight games in the semi-final.