Mizoram Weightlifter Overcomes Tragedy to Win Gold at Khelo India Tribal Games

Mizoram's Isak Malsawmtluanga defied immense personal loss and injury to triumph in weightlifting at the Khelo India Tribal Games, showcasing incredible resilience and the power of family support.

IMAGE: All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Key Points Isak Malsawmtluanga, a weightlifter from Mizoram, won a gold medal at the Khelo India Tribal Games after overcoming the loss of both parents.

Despite facing personal tragedy and financial strain, Isak continued his weightlifting training with the support of his coach, uncle, and aunt.

Isak's victory came after recovering from a back injury sustained during training, demonstrating his determination and resilience.

Training at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Imphal helped Isak achieve success in weightlifting.

The support from his family, especially his uncle, played a crucial role in Isak's journey to becoming a champion weightlifter.

On the verge of quitting weightlifting after losing both his parents before he was 16, Mizoram's Isak Malsawmtluanga overcame a back injury to clinch the men's 60kg gold medal at the Khelo India Tribal Games here.

Isak came up with a strong showing in clean and jerk, after finishing the snatch section in second place, to clinch the gold medal with a total of 235kg and was immediately embraced by his uncle, who has been the guiding force behind the teenager.

The personal tragedy had left the 18-year-old devastated but the support from his childhood coach and his uncle and aunt salvaged his sporting career.

Isak's father Heming Malsawmtluanga had died in a bike accident in 2018, the same year he began training to become a weightlifter. This meant that the only son in the family was left wondering whether he should continue to train or focus on earning money and support the family.

"At that time my childhood coach Soma motivated me a lot and asked me to continue weightlifting," Isak told SAI Media.

Overcoming Setbacks and Finding Support

But just when Isak's performance graph began to flourish through a silver medal in the 60kg category at the Youth National Championships held in Himachal Pradesh in 2024, another personal setback followed.

His mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, placing the family under severe emotional and financial strain. During this difficult phase, Isak's uncle and aunt stepped in to support him.

The couple, who work at a small local restaurant in Aizawl's Ramhlun Vengthar locality, took him under their care and ensured he could continue his studies and pursue weightlifting without interruption.

But later that year, Isak's mother succumbed to her illness.

"Losing both my parents broke me completely from inside. I had almost decided that I would quit weightlifting but my uncle and coach once again persuaded me to continue," Isak said.

Training and Triumph

Since 2024, Isak has been training at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Imphal, while pursuing his Class 12 studies through the Indira Gandhi National Open School in Aizawl.

Gradually, the results began to follow. He went on to add another silver medal at a junior event in 2025 and later that year secured a bronze medal at the National Weightlifting Championships.

Even his build-up to Khelo India Tribal Games had its share of challenges. While preparing for the Games, Isak suffered a back injury during training, prompting his coach to advise him to skip the tournament to avoid worsening the problem.

However, determined not to let another obstacle derail him, Isak stepped onto the platform.

"My uncle always travels with me for competitions since my father passed away. He was here with me as well. As soon as I won the medal, he lifted me in his arms. At that moment, I realised how happy he was," he said.