Is soccer safe for women? Study reveals disturbing truth

Nearly half of women fans in England and Wales suffer sexist abuse at soccer matches

IMAGE: South Korea fans reacts in the stands before the match. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Close to half of women soccer fans in England and Wales have personally experienced sexist or misogynistic abuse at matches but most have never reported it to authorities, a new study by anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out revealed on Wednesday.

Wolf-whistling, being questioned about their knowledge of the rules and persistent badgering were some of the forms of sexist behaviour experienced by the 1,502 people surveyed, of whom 7% said they had been touched inappropriately, 3% were victims of physical violence and 2% sexually assaulted or harassed.

Although the research showed sexism was still a significant issue for female match-goers, as well as for non-binary fans, 77% said they felt safe attending matches and four in 10 stated their experiences had been improving over time.

But ethnic minorities, members of the LGBTQ community, those with disabilities and younger people were more likely to feel unsafe and experience sexism in a soccer setting, the research said.

The vast majority of those surveyed, 85%, said they had never reported the abuse, mostly because they didn't think it would make a difference.

"Football needs to step up to ensure sexism is taken seriously and that women feel safe and confident to report discrimination," said Hollie Varney, from Kick It Out. "We've seen reports of sexism to Kick It Out increase significantly in recent seasons."

The research has also highlighted the use of sexist language, with 53% of respondents saying they had experienced or witnessed women being told that they should be elsewhere, such as "back in the kitchen".

Using the research data, Kick It Out has launched a campaign to ensure women fans know sexist abuse is discrimination and can be reported, and to show male fans how they can challenge those behaviours when they see them.

Reports of sexism in soccer go beyond fans' experiences. In 2014, a female employee exposed sexist emails Premier League former chief executive Richard Scudamore sent to friends, forcing him to apologise.

In 2018, the British Football Association was forced to apologise after it was accused of sexism for sharing a picture on X of the England women's soccer team with the caption: "Scrub up well, don't they?"

In Spain, former soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales will stand trial for his unsolicited kiss of women's national team player Jenni Hermoso in August last year. For players and fans, this proved that despite progress in the women's game more structural change was needed.

South Korea's Son Jun-ho denies Chinese accusations of soccer match-fixing

IMAGE: South Korean soccer player Son Jun-ho, who was detained and released in China before returning home this year, reacts during a news conference after China's football association banned him for life following a two-year investigation into match-fixing and gambling, in Suwon, South Korea. Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

South Korean soccer player Son Jun-ho tearfully denied on Wednesday accusations by Chinese authorities that he participated in match-fixing and bribery when playing in the country and said he gave a false confession under duress.

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) declared a lifetime ban the previous day on 38 players, including Son and five officials, following a two-year investigation into match-fixing and gambling that was part of a crackdown on corruption.

"I never took part in match-fixing," Son told a news conference. "The only evidence they have is my false confession made under coercion," he added, breaking down in tears.

"I was threatened that if I didn't accept the charges, my wife would be arrested and investigated, too."

The midfielder, who has lost his spot in the South Korean side since the scandal broke, was released and returned home in March after nearly 10 months of detention in China.

Son said he had agreed not to talk about his experience during detention as a condition of his release but decided to speak up because he was shocked to be included in China's bans.

He was not mistreated during detention, Son added, but described the conditions in which he was held as harsh.

The Chinese Football Association could not immediately be reached for comment on Son's remarks. The General Administration of Sport of China and the foreign and public security ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Three former Chinese internationals, Jin Jingdao, Guo Tianyu and Gu Chao were also banned for life, in findings made public on Tuesday at a press conference by the public security ministry and the General Administration of Sport of China.

When he was detained in China last May, its foreign ministry said Son, who was playing for the Chinese Super League club Shandong Taishan FC, was suspected of accepting bribes.

Son, who has now signed for South Korean side Suwon FC, said he hoped to continue his career.

Pochettino named new US men's coach

IMAGE: Mauricio Pochettino arrives at the stadium. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has been named new coach of the United States men's team, U.S. Soccer announced on Tuesday.

Pochettino, who parted ways with Premier League side Chelsea in May after one season in charge, will take the reins of the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States.

The Argentine, a former Paris St Germain and Tottenham Hotspur manager, said his decision to join U.S. soccer was not just about football, but about the journey the country was on and he could not pass up the opportunity.

"The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here - those are the things that inspired me," he said in a statement.

"I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together, we’re going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of."

U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker said Pochettino was a "serial winner with a deep passion for developing players".

"His track record speaks for itself, and I am confident that he is the right choice to harness the immense potential within our talented squad. We are thrilled to have Mauricio on board as we embark on this exciting journey to achieve success on the global stage."

The U.S. have been without a permanent coach since a humiliating early exit from the Copa America on home soil in July led to the sacking of Gregg Berhalter after his second stint as head coach.

The 51-year-old boss was first appointed in 2018 and led the Americans to the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup, but just weeks later found himself embroiled in a bitter public row with one of the team's brightest emerging talents, Gio Reyna.

U.S. Soccer's search for a new coach when Berhalter's contract expired at the end of 2022 included names such as Canada coach Jesse Marsch, but they ultimately rehired Berhalter in June last year with the full support of the players.

However, it proved unsuccessful as the U.S. failed to progress beyond the group stages of the Copa America after a shock 2-1 defeat to Panama and a crushing 1-0 loss to Uruguay.

Pochettino will take over after Mikey Varas, who has been appointed interim coach, oversaw friendlies against Canada last Saturday and New Zealand on Tuesday.

The U.S. drew 1-1 with New Zealand in Cincinnati after Christian Pulisic's goal was cancelled out by Ben Waine's late equaliser.

The U.S. will next play friendlies against Panama on Oct. 12 and Mexico three days later.

Manchester United posts fifth straight year of financial losses

IMAGE: General view of the corner flag inside the stadium before the match. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Manchester United on Wednesday reported a bigger annual net loss, marking the fifth consecutive year of financial losses for the English club, and said core profit this financial year could be lower due to its restructuring initiatives.

Its net loss widened to 113.2 million pounds ($148.14 million) in the year ended June 30, from 28.7 million pounds a year earlier.