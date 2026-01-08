HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Is Sindhu motivated for another shot at Olympics?

Is Sindhu motivated for another shot at Olympics?

January 08, 2026 19:22 IST

'Firstly I would focus on staying healthy and staying fit. That's very important for an athlete to stay injury-free. That's when you can actually go out there and give your 100 percent.'

Sindhu

IMAGE: Returning from a prolonged injury lay-off, P V Sindhu began the new season on a winning note at the Malaysia Open. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Thursday said staying mentally strong and injury-free remains her primary focus as she keeps a long-term eye on the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Former world champion Sindhu, returning after a long injury lay-off, defeated the eighth-seeded Japanese Tomoka Miyazaki 21-8, 21-13 to reach the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open.

Sindhu, who didn't participate in any tournament from October onwards due to a foot injury, underlined the importance of fitness in sustaining top-level performance.

"Firstly I would focus on staying healthy and staying fit. That's very important for an athlete to stay injury-free. That's when you can actually go out there and give your 100 percent," said the 30-year-old from Hyderabad.

"You also have to be mentally strong."

Reflecting on the challenges of making a comeback, Sindhu admitted that setbacks are inevitable during recovery phases.

"When you're injured and when you're coming back, that's when it's very important to stay mentally strong and be prepared for everything, because sometimes you might have bad days. It's important to believe and come back stronger."

Asked if she is planning to challenge for the Los Angeles Games in 2028, Sindhu said she is not rushing the process and prefers to take things step by step.

"The body is like a temple, you have to take care of it. For me, it's one day at a time. I hope I stay fit, give my best and I will be playing for a couple of more years," she said.

Talking about her performance against Miyazaki, Sindhu said preparation and alertness were key, especially after an injury layoff.

 

"Today I was prepared and ready for long rallies and her shots as well. Overall, it was important for me to be on court, be alert all the time and give my 100 percent because it's my first tournament of the season,” she said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
