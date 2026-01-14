Is Nora Fatehi Dating PSG's Moroccan Star?

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi cheers the Moroccan football team during the CAF Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final between Morocco and Cameroon at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, January 9, 2026 . Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Actress Nora Fatehi courted attention as she was spotted in the stands at AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

A video of Nora praying fervently for Morocco's victory on January 9, quickly went viral. Morocco went on to win the match and book their place in the semi-final.

If rumours are to be believed there was more than the football that saw the Canadian-born actress at the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat.

Her presence at the continental showpiece immediately has set tongues wagging and speculation is rife that she was there for a mystery footballer, reportedly among the world's best.

And now, all signs seem to point towards Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi.

Both Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi Are Of Moroccan Descent

IMAGE: Morocco's Achraf Hakimi during the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Nora's Morocco trip raised eyebrows almost instantly, fuelling speculation that she might be romantically linked to a footballer. The secrecy around the identity only added to the intrigue. But industry buzz now suggests that the man in question could well be Hakimi, one of the most recognisable names in global football.

A source privy to matters was quoted as saying, 'Nora's trip to Morocco for the football game already raised eyebrows, giving fuel to the rumours that she is dating a footballer. And it seems like it's the popular Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi. While neither Nora Fatehi nor Achraf Hakimi have commented anything on it, his like on her Insta post has surely hinted at their relationship.'

Both Nora and Hakimi are of Moroccan descent.

Hakimi, who etched his name into football folklore during Morocco's historic run to the semi-finals at the 2022 World Cup, is a Paris Saint-Germain star and captain of the Moroccan national team.

Nora has steadily carved out a global identity through her music, performances and acting career in Indian cinema.