Indian IRS Officer Ekta Vishnoi Dominates World Masters Powerlifting

Indian Revenue Service officer Ekta Vishnoi has made the nation proud by clinching three gold medals at the prestigious World Masters Classic and Equipped Powerlifting Championships in Nevada, USA, showcasing that age is no barrier to sporting excellence.

IMAGE: Ekta Vishnoi lifted a combined 362.5kg -- including 130kg in squat, 72.5kg in bench press and 160kg in dead-lift to win the gold medal at the World Masters Classic and Equipped Powerlifting Championships. Photograph: Ekta Vishnoi/Instagram

Key Points Indian Revenue Service officer Ekta Vishnoi secured three gold medals at the World Masters Classic and Equipped Powerlifting Championships held in Nevada, USA.

Vishnoi competed in the M2 (50-59 years), 57kg category, achieving a combined lift of 362.5kg.

Her gold medals were awarded for squat (130kg), dead-lift (160kg), and the final overall weight.

She previously served as Deputy Director General of the Sports Authority of India and led the Fit India Mission.

Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Ekta Vishnoi, who is presently serving as Joint Secretary in the Government of India's Department of Biotechnology, has won three gold medals in the World Masters Classic and Equipped Powerlifting Championships held in Nevada, USA.

She won the top honours in the M2 (50-59 years), 57kg category after lifting a combined 362.5kg in a field that featured competitors from Canada and Japan.

Vishnoi lifted 130kg in squat, 72.5kg in bench press and 160kg in dead-lift and finished ahead of competitors from Canada, who recorded a total of 330kg, and Japan, whose total was 325kg.

Vishnoi's golds came in squat, dead-lift and in the final overall weight.

Vishnoi previously led the Fit India Mission and served as Deputy Director General (DDG) of the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Inspiration And Dedication

"Winning three gold medals at the World Masters Championships and representing India on the international stage is a moment of immense pride for me. A total of 362.5kg is the result of years of discipline, perseverance and hard work," Vishnoi was quoted as saying in a Sports Authority of India press release.

"I hope my journey inspires more women, particularly those in their 40s and 50s, to pursue their sporting dreams and believe that age is no barrier to excellence," she added.

Vishnoi acknowledged the crucial role of her coach, Sunil Kumar, in preparing her for the championship.

"His technical expertise and belief in me have helped me push my limits. This achievement is the result of our collective commitment and hard work," she said.

The World Masters Classic and Equipped Powerlifting Championships bring together masters athletes from across the world to compete in different age and bodyweight categories. The competition comprises three disciplines -- squat, bench press and dead-lift -- with the combined weight lifted determining the athlete's total.