Boxer John Cooney dies a week after title fight defeat

Boxer John Cooney dies a week after title fight defeat

February 09, 2025 13:23 IST

John Cooney

IMAGE: Irish boxer John Cooney was admitted in hospital in Belfast after his bout against Welshman Nathan Howells. Photograph: John Cooney/Instagram

Irish super-featherweight boxer John Cooney died of a brain injury a week after being stopped in his first Celtic title defence against Welshman Nathan Howells, his promoter said on Saturday.

"It is with complete devastation that we have to announce that after a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away," Mark Dunlop of MHD Promotions said on social media.

 

The 28-year-old had been in hospital in Belfast after surgery.

He had left the ring on a stretcher after last Saturday's fight at the city's Ulster Hall was stopped in the ninth round.

"Such a tragedy to lose this fine young boxer," said former featherweight World champion Barry McGuigan.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
