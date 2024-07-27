News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Iraqi judoka tests positive for anabolic steroids

Iraqi judoka tests positive for anabolic steroids

July 27, 2024 01:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Vew of Champ de Mars Arena which will host the Judo events at the Paris Games. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters

Iraqi judoka Sajjad Ghanim Sehen Sehen was provisionally suspended on Friday after he tested positive for anabolic steroids, the International Testing Agency said on Friday.

The athlete, who can request a test of a B sample, has been banned from any activity during the Paris Olympics.

The ITA, which is in charge of anti-doping tests during the Games, said the judoka's sample dated from July 23, with the positive test reported two days later.

 

Should the second sample also test positive for the prohibited substances, he could face a ban of up to four years.

The Iraqi had been due to take on Uzbek Sharofiddin Boltaboev on July 30 in the under 81kg category elimination round.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Suryakumar looks to follow Rohit's aggressive template
Suryakumar looks to follow Rohit's aggressive template
Sri Lanka pull off tense last ball win over Pakistan
Sri Lanka pull off tense last ball win over Pakistan
Tendulkar, Pant pay tribute on 'Kargil Vijay Diiwas'
Tendulkar, Pant pay tribute on 'Kargil Vijay Diiwas'
PIX: Of Lady Gaga, cabaret and a mystery torchbearer
PIX: Of Lady Gaga, cabaret and a mystery torchbearer
PIX: Flag bearers Sindhu, Kamal lead India in parade
PIX: Flag bearers Sindhu, Kamal lead India in parade
All you must know about Olympics surfing in Tahiti
All you must know about Olympics surfing in Tahiti
PIX: France Wows With Spectacular Olympics Opening
PIX: France Wows With Spectacular Olympics Opening

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

PIX: India crush B'desh, enter Women's Asia Cup final

PIX: India crush B'desh, enter Women's Asia Cup final

PIX: West Indies have England reeling in final Test

PIX: West Indies have England reeling in final Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances