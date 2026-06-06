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Home  » Sports » Iraq striker Hussein questioned for hours on arrival in US for FIFA World Cup

Iraq striker Hussein questioned for hours on arrival in US for FIFA World Cup

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June 06, 2026 23:27 IST

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Iraq striker Aymen Hussein was questioned for nearly seven hours at Chicago's O'Hare Airport before being allowed into the United States, while the team's photographer was denied entry ahead of the FIFA World Cup. 

 Aymen Hussein scored the goal that secured Iraq's qualification for the tournament.

IMAGE: Aymen Hussein scored the goal that secured Iraq's qualification for the FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

Iraq's World Cup striker, Aymen Hussein, was held and questioned for nearly seven hours at Chicago's O'Hare airport after arriving with the squad early on Saturday, an Iraqi sporting official said.

 

Hussein was finally allowed in, but the team's photographer was barred from entering the United States, said the official who works for the Iraqi Olympic Committee, but has close contacts with the team.

Key Points

  • Iraq striker Aymen Hussein was held and questioned for nearly seven hours at Chicago's O'Hare Airport.
  • Hussein was eventually allowed to enter the United States with the Iraqi squad.
  • Iraqi team photographer Talal Salah was denied entry after reportedly being held for more than 10 hours.
  • US immigration authorities had not commented on the reports.

There was no immediate comment from the Iraqi Football Association, or from Hussein, a talismanic figure who scored the goal that secured the team's qualification for the finals.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Homeland Security Department did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the reported questioning that was also covered by Iraqi media.

Fans came out in the early hours of the morning to greet the Iraq squad at the airport, holding flags and asking players to pose for pictures less than a week before the start of the tournament, video on social media showed.

Hussein's phone was inspected after he arrived, the Iraqi official said.

"National team photographer Talal Salah was held for more than 10 hours, underwent similar phone checks, and was ultimately denied entry into the United States," the official added.

Iraq are returning to the World Cup for the first time since making their debut 40 years ago.

Hussein, 30, leads a potent frontline that also features Ipswich Town's Ali Al-Hamadi and talented youngsters Ali Jassim and Youssef Amyn.

Iraq face France, Senegal and Norway in Group I.

The tournament being co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico gets under way on Thursday.

Source: REUTERS
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