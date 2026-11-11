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Why Iraq Barred Iran's Football Team Plane From Landing In Basra

November 11, 2026 09:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Iraq in September ordered the suspension of Iranian flights to Baghdad airport after the United States threatened secondary sanctions against airports and service providers that handle Iranian carriers.

Iranian national football team

IMAGE: The Iranian team, which was travelling to Iraq to participate in a four-nation tournament in Basra, returned to Iran and landed at Abadan airport. Photograph: Mohammed Aty/Reuters

Key Points

  • Iraq barred Iran's national football team plane from landing in Basra due to US sanctions on Iranian airlines.
  • The Iranian team had to return to Abadan, Iran, and will now travel overland to Basra for a four-nation tournament.
  • Iraqi officials cited the risk of violating US sanctions, which aim to ground Iran's civil fleet worldwide.
  • The incident underscores the growing impact of US sanctions on Iranian aviation operations in Iraq.
  • The US had previously warned of sanctions against airports and service providers handling Iranian carriers.
 

Iraq barred a plane carrying Iran's national football team from landing at Basra airport on Tuesday, a decision by the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority linked to US sanctions imposed on Iranian airlines, two Basra airport officials said.

The plane returned to Iran and landed at Abadan airport, and the team will now travel overland to Basra, an Iranian consulate official in Basra said.

Impact of US Sanctions

The Iranian team was travelling to Iraq to participate in a four-nation tournament in Basra also involving Iraq, Lebanon and Palestine.

An Iraqi civil aviation official said Iraq made the decision because it could not risk violating US sanctions on Iranian airlines.

The incident highlights the increasing impact of US sanctions on Iranian aviation operations in Iraq.

Washington had announced sanctions on any global companies doing business with Iranian airlines after September 23, with the aim of grounding Iran"s entire civil fleet worldwide.

Iraq in September ordered the suspension of Iranian flights to Baghdad airport after the United States threatened secondary sanctions against airports and service providers that handle Iranian carriers.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that airports servicing Iranian airlines could face sanctions, including exclusion from the US dollar system.

This warning was part of a broader effort to tighten restrictions on Iran's transport sector and on foreign entities providing services to sanctioned Iranian airlines.

Source: REUTERS
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IraqBasraIranScott BessentUnited States

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