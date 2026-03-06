Iran's women footballer players labelled 'wartime traitors' after anthem silence

IMAGE: Iran women's football team stood in silence when Iran's anthem was played at the Gold Coast ahead of their 3-0 opening loss to South Korea on Monday. Photograph: AAP/Dave Hunt via Reuters

Key Points Iranian women's football players slammed for standing in silence when their anthem was played ahead of their match against South Korea.

Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting presenter Mohammad Reza Shahbazi said in a video that the players showed a lack of patriotism.

Iran are playing in the Asian Cup football tournament even as a military conflict escalates back home.

An Iranian state television presenter has labelled the women's national football team as "wartime traitors" after the players did not sing their national anthem before their Asian Cup opener against South Korea in Australia earlier this week.



Iran are playing in the continental tournament even as a military conflict escalates back home after the United States and Israel launched air strikes over the weekend, killing the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.



Their players stood in silence when Iran's anthem was played at the Gold Coast ahead of their 3-0 opening loss to South Korea on Monday, though they sang and saluted before a 4-0 defeat by hosts Australia three days later.

'Traitors during wartime must be dealt with more severely'

Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting presenter Mohammad Reza Shahbazi said in a video that the players showed a lack of patriotism and their actions amounted to the "pinnacle of dishonour" in footage circulating widely on social media.



"Let me just say one thing: traitors during wartime must be dealt with more severely," Shahbazi said.



"Anyone who takes a step against the country under war conditions must be dealt with more severely. Like this matter of our women's football team not singing the national anthem ... these people must be dealt with more severely."



Reuters has contacted the Asian Football Confederation for comment. Reuters has also contacted the Iran football federation and the team at the Asian Cup for comment.

Ahead of their game against Australia, Iran forward Sara Didar fought back tears and spoke about the war while coach Marziyeh Jafari said her players were doing their best to focus on the tournament despite concern for their families back home.



Iran face the Philippines on Sunday in their final group match.