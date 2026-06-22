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Iran thank Los Angeles with locker room note

June 22, 2026 10:05 IST 2 Minutes Read
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'Thank you Los Angeles for your hospitality'

Iran fans celebrate with their players after the match against Belgium on Sunday

IMAGE: Iran fans celebrate with their players after the match against Belgium on Sunday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points

  • Los Angeles hosted both of Iran's Group G matches so far, with the team returning to their base in Tijuana, Mexico between games.
  • The note also thanked Iranian supporters who gave their "heart, voice and soul" for the team.
  • Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei has repeatedly criticised the travel restrictions imposed on the side.

Iran left a message in their SoFi Stadium locker room on Sunday thanking Los Angeles for its hospitality during the World Cup and saying they are leaving with dignity after a 0-0 draw with Belgium kept alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Los Angeles hosted both of Iran's Group G matches so far, with the team returning to their base in Tijuana, Mexico between games.

 

Iran have spent the tournament based in Tijuana commuting to the US for their matches because of restrictions surrounding their stay in the country, while a number of Iran's team staff and officials have been banned.

US officials have said the squad's travel arrangements would continue to be assessed, while discussions over easing some restrictions have continued.

"From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilized Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast," read the handwritten note, which was released by Iran's football federation.

"Thank you Los Angeles for your hospitality.

"We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honor, and leave with dignity."

The note also thanked Iranian supporters who gave their "heart, voice and soul" for the team during the two matches and ended with a call for peace, respect and friendship among all nations.

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei has repeatedly criticised the travel restrictions imposed on the side, saying the team has faced challenges no other side have had to endure.

Iran, who drew 2-2 with New Zealand in their opener at SoFi Stadium, play their final group match against Egypt in Seattle.

Source: REUTERS
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