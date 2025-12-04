HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Iran takes a U-turn, drops plan to boycott 2026 World Cup draw

December 04, 2025 20:03 IST

IMAGE: The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will be held at the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on Friday, December 5. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

An Iranian delegation will attend Friday's 2026 World Cup draw after initially saying they would boycott the ceremony in Washington over visa issues, media reports said on Thursday.

While Iran had applied for nine visas for their delegation, Iranian soccer federation (FFIRI) spokesman Amir Mehdi Alavi was quoted as saying that the US had granted four visas, including head coach Amir Ghalenoei.

Taj, president of the FFIRI, was not granted a visa.

The United States has long-standing strict visa restrictions on Iranians for political and security reasons.

But FFIRI have now decided to send Ghalenoei and Omid Jamali, the head of the federation's international relations department, to attend the draw on Friday, local media reports said.

 

The FFIRI could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Iran will play in their fourth straight World Cup finals when the tournament takes place in the United States, Canada and Mexico starting June 11.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
