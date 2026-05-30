Iran Seeks FIFA Clarification On World Cup Visas

Iran's football federation is urgently seeking clarification from FIFA regarding the issuance of World Cup visas, following the relocation of their training camp to Tijuana amid diplomatic and logistical challenges.

IMAGE: Iran are scheduled to play all three of their group matches in the United States but the team's participation in the FIFA World Cup has been in question since the US and Israel attacked Iran in late February. Photographs: Umit Bektas/Reuters

Key Points Iran's World Cup training camp relocated from Arizona to Tijuana due to visa issues.

Iran has formally requested FIFA to clarify the timeline for issuing World Cup tournament visas.

The visa complications arose after diplomatic friction impacted travel arrangements.

Iran is scheduled to play its Group G matches in the United States against New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt.

Iran have asked FIFA to clarify when tournament visas will be issued following the relocation of their World Cup training camp from Arizona to Tijuana, a senior official from the Islamic Republic's national football federation (FFIRI) said on Friday.

The national team came from behind to beat Gambia 3-1 in a World Cup warm-up match in the Turkish city of Antalya, days after their tournament preparations were disrupted by a base camp relocation to Mexico following approval from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and FIFA.

World Cup Participation Uncertainty

Iran are scheduled to play all three of their group matches in the United States but the team's participation in the June 11 to July 19 tournament has been in question since the US and Israel attacked Iran in late February.

The relocation followed diplomatic friction and visa complications, with Iran now requiring cross-border clearance for their Group G matches against New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt in Los Angeles and Seattle.

Iran's Formal Request to FIFA

Mehdi Mohammadnabi, first vice president of FFIRI, told Reuters that Iran had written to FIFA seeking a firm answer after earlier applying for visas.

"We sent an email to FIFA today and asked them to announce the result as soon as possible, to say on what day the visas will be issued, because we now need both multiple-entry Mexican visas and multiple-entry U.S. visas," Mohammadnabi said.

"Based on the latest conversation we had, they replied that the administrative process will most likely be completed this week," he added.

FIFA's Role in Camp Relocation

Mohammadnabi said FIFA had proposed the Tijuana camp and Iran had accepted the arrangement.

"FIFA proposed this camp, and FIFA should tell you what has happened," he said. "In any case, we have accepted this camp, which is in the city of Tijuana in Mexico, and the team is ready to travel, which I think will take place in about a week."

"We are also surprised and hope this issue will be resolved as soon as possible," he added. "The focus of the national team and our players is only on their training."

Gambia led through Omar Colley before halftime, but Iran equalised through Aria Yousefi after the break before Ramin Rezaeian and Mehdi Taremi completed the comeback.