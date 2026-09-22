Iran's prolific striker Sardar Azmoun has been controversially recalled to the national football team, marking his return after a four-month World Cup omission and expressing renewed dedication ahead of the crucial Asian Cup.

Key Points Sardar Azmoun, Iran's star striker, has been recalled to the national team after a four-month absence.

His previous omission from the World Cup squad was reportedly due to a social media post that angered Iranian authorities.

Azmoun, who has 57 goals in 91 international appearances, expressed immense happiness and commitment upon his return.

The recall comes as Iran prepares for upcoming friendlies against Uzbekistan and Russia, ahead of the Asian Cup in January.

Azmoun's return signifies a boost for the team as they aim for success in the Asian Cup.

Iran's star striker Sardar Azmoun was recalled to the national team four months after being controversially left out of the World Cup roster.

Azmoun was omitted by coach Amir Ghalenoei in May, reportedly because of a social media post that angered Iranian authorities during the ongoing war with the U.S. and Israel. Ghalenoei has now recalled the Dubai-based forward, who has scored 57 goals in 91 international appearances, to his 26-man roster for friendlies against Uzbekistan on Thursday and Russia five days later.

Azmoun's Emotional Return To National Duty

"To be honest, I don't know how to put my feelings into words," Azmoun, 31, wrote on social media. "From 2014 until today, I've lived so much in this jersey. "I came, I went, I was left out, I came back  but never, not even when I wasn't there, did I ever feel separated from the national team."

At the World Cup, Iran drew with New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt and narrowly missed out on advancing to the knockout stages for the first time in seven appearances.

"I missed the national team more than I ever showed," said Azmoun, who was pictured meeting Mehdi Taj, president of the Iranian Football Federation, on Sunday. "Today, when I found out I'd been called up again, my happiness was just like the first time. "I am not angry with anyone, nor do I have anything to prove. I'm just glad I have the chance again to fight with all my heart for the country I love."

Iran is preparing for the Asian Cup, which kicks off in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 7.