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Home  » Sports » 'Iran has told us that they are going to FIFA World Cup': Asian Football Confederation

'Iran has told us that they are going to FIFA World Cup': Asian Football Confederation

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March 16, 2026 15:48 IST

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Iran football team

IMAGE: Iran have qualified for the 48-team tournament to be held in the US, Canada and Mexico from June 11 and are scheduled to play two group matches in Los Angeles and one in Seattle. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters

The Asian Football Confederation said on Monday it has not received any notification from Iran that it will withdraw its national football team from the FIFA World Cup.

Iran have qualified for the 48-team tournament to be held in the US, Canada and Mexico from June 11 and are scheduled to play two group matches in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

Iran's sports minister has said it is impossible for the players to participate in the tournament after the US launched airstrikes alongside Israel against Tehran, killing the Islamic Republic's

supreme leader.

US President Donald Trump said last week Iran is welcome to participate in the World Cup but that he believes it is not appropriate that they be there "for their own life and safety". 

"It's a very emotional moment. Everybody's saying a lot of things," AFC General Secretary Windsor John told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.

"At the end of the day, it's the federation who should decide if they're playing, and as of today, the federation has told us that they are going to the World Cup.

"They are our member, we want them to play. You know, they qualified ... so we hope that they will solve their issues, whatever it is, and be able to participate." 

An official withdrawal by Iran from football's global showpiece would be the first in the modern era and leave FIFA with the urgent task of finding a replacement.

The FIFA World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19.

 
Source: REUTERS
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