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Home  » Sports » Iran footballers pay tribute to schoolgirls killed in US-Israeli strikes

Iran footballers pay tribute to schoolgirls killed in US-Israeli strikes

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March 27, 2026 22:43 IST

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IMAGE: Iran players hold school bags ahead of their friendly against Nigeria in honour of the children killed in US-Israeli air strikes on the country. Photographs: Umit Bektas/Reuters

Key Points

  • Iranian football team holds pink and purple bags with ribbons in a symbolic protest.
  • Players' protest was a collective decision, official says.
  • US military investigation into school bombing ongoing.

Iran’s men's national soccer team wore black armbands and held schoolbags as their anthem played ahead of a match in Turkey on Friday, in what a team official said was a protest over the killing of schoolgirls on the first day of the Iran war.

Iran were playing a friendly against Nigeria in the Mediterranean resort town of Belek ahead of the World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada, at which their participation is in doubt due to the conflict.

The men lined up holding pink and purple bags with ribbons on them - a reference to the attack on the Shajareh ​Tayyebeh School that Tehran says killed more than 175 people, including children and teachers, on the first day of joint US-Israeli strikes on the country.

Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, a vice president of the Iranian football federation, said that the players had decided to stage the protest as a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the victims.

Also Read: Iran bans teams from hostile nations, FIFA World Cup at risk

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A collective decision

"They were deeply affected by the bombing of the girls’ school and wanted to express their sympathy," Nabi said, speaking in Farsi through the association's translator. "This was a collective decision by the team. We are united."

US military investigators believe it is likely that US forces ⁠were responsible but have not yet reached a final conclusion or completed their investigation.

The UN rights chief urged Washington on Friday to conclude its investigation into the strike at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council.

Speaking in front of the stadium, Nabi said the team was aware of the discussions taking place at the rights council and hoped for a "clear and appropriate decision".

Also Read: Iran footballers return home after asylum U-turn by players

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Iran go down to Nigeria

Earlier this month, some of Iran's women's soccer team stayed quiet during the national anthem at an Asian Cup match, leading state TV in Tehran to brand them "traitors".

 

US President Donald Trump ​said earlier this ​month that while ⁠Iran's national team were welcome to play in the US, it might not be appropriate for their "life and ​safety".

Iran's football federation said it was in discussions with soccer's world ​governing ⁠body FIFA about moving its World Cup matches to Mexico from the US.

The Iranian team lost 2-1 to Nigeria on Friday and will play Costa Rica on Tuesday in another friendly in Turkey.

Also Read: Iran footballer Sardar Azmoun kicked off national team for 'disloyalty to government'

Source: REUTERS
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