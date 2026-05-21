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Iran Football Team Applies For US, Canada Visas Ahead Of FIFA World Cup

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May 21, 2026 15:32 IST

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The Iranian national football team has applied for US and Canadian visas in Ankara, Turkey, to ensure their participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Iran football team

IMAGE: Iran's football players and staff outside the Canada embassy in Ankara for VISA procedures ahead of FIA World Cup. Photographs: Dilara Senkaya/Reuters

Key Points

  • Iran's football team applied for Canadian and US visas in Ankara for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
  • The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with Iran playing group-stage matches in the US.
  • Iran's team is scheduled to play New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt in the US during the group stage.
  • The Iranian domestic league was suspended due to US and Israeli strikes, impacting player fitness and preparations.

Iran's national football team attended visa appointments in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the whole squad applying for Canadian visas and some players also submitting applications for US entry.

The World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, with Iran due to play all three of their group-stage matches in the United States.

 

World Cup Match Schedule And Locations

Iran are scheduled to face New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 in Los Angeles before taking on Egypt in Seattle five days later. They would require access to Canada if they progress to the knockout rounds.

The whole squad attended appointments for Canadian visas, while some players who had not applied for US visas before the Iran war also submitted applications in Ankara, an Iranian football federation official said.

Some foreign-based Iranian players joined the squad in Ankara before later travelling to the team's training camp in Antalya on Turkey's Mediterranean coast, the official said.

Impact Of Regional Conflict On Team Preparation

Iran football team

Iran is holding a pre-tournament camp in Turkey after the Iranian domestic league was suspended following US and Israeli strikes on the country that began on February 28, leaving many players short of match fitness.

The team trained in Antalya earlier this week as coach Amir Ghalenoei attempted to prepare his squad after most domestic-based players went seven weeks without competitive soccer during the suspension of the Iranian league.

Uncertainty Surrounding Travel And Security

Iran qualified early for the expanded 48-team World Cup, but preparations have been overshadowed by uncertainty over travel and security arrangements following the conflict between Iran, the US and Israel.

Iran's football federation had previously said US visa applications for the team would be handled in Turkey after discussions with FIFA.

Iran are due to play Gambia in a friendly on May 29 before Ghalenoei names his final 26-man World Cup squad by FIFA's June 1 deadline.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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