Iran blasts US after World Cup travel request denied

Iran's Football Federation is set to protest to FIFA after the United States reportedly denied the national team's request for early travel to Los Angeles for their FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Belgium, highlighting ongoing geopolitical tensions.

IMAGE: The Iranian team is currently based in Tijuana, Mexico, and commutes for its group-stage fixtures. Photograph: Victor Medina/Reuters

Key Points Iran's Football Federation plans to lodge an official protest with FIFA regarding travel restrictions.

The United States reportedly denied Iran's national team an early travel request to Los Angeles for a World Cup match.

Geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran have previously impacted the team's travel and visa arrangements.

Iran recently played to a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their opening FIFA World Cup Group G match.

Iran's Football Federation will lodge an official protest with FIFA after the United States reportedly denied the national team's request to travel to Los Angeles two days before their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match against Belgium.

According to the Iranian news agency ISNA, the federation confirmed that Iran's request for an early trip to the host city was not approved by US authorities and that the matter would be taken up with FIFA through official channels.

ISNA shared a post on X on Friday, stating, "Americans' Opposition to Iran's Trip to America 2 Days Before Match Against Belgium ' Football Federation: The national team's request to travel to the host city two days prior to the match against Belgium was not approved, and a protest against this decision will be submitted to FIFA through official channels."

Iran's World Cup Base And Recent Match

Iran are currently based in Tijuana, Mexico, and are commuting from the border city for their three group-stage fixtures, with the first two being played in Los Angeles and the third in Seattle.

The Asian side opened their World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. New Zealand struck first through Elijah just before Ramin Rezaeian restored parity for Iran before the break.

Just netted his second goal of the match in the second half after being set up by Chris Wood, but Iran responded once again as Mohammad Mohebbi headed home the equaliser to ensure both teams shared the points in an entertaining Group G encounter.

Geopolitical Tensions Impact Travel

Iran arrived at the tournament amid ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Israel. The team had shifted its World Cup base camp from Arizona to Tijuana after uncertainty over travel and entry arrangements into the United States.

The move followed weeks of concern regarding the issuance of visas for members of the Iranian delegation ahead of the tournament.

Upcoming Fixture And Group Standings

Iran are scheduled to face Belgium in their second Group G fixture on Sunday at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood. Belgium began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Egypt.

Following the opening round of matches, all four teams in Group G, Iran, New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt, are level on one point, with New Zealand occupying the top spot on goal difference.