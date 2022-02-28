IOC recommends banning Russian, Belarusian athletes

IMAGE: The IOC also urged federations to ensure that no athlete or sports official from Russia or Belarus would be allowed to take part under the name of Russia or Belarus. Photograph: Pierre Albouy/Reuters

The International Olympic Committee's executive board has recommended that international sports federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing in events, the IOC said on Monday, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The IOC said the executive board made the decision "in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants".

The Global Athlete movement, which aims to empower athletes, said IOC's statement fell short.

"The #IOC refuses to fully suspend the Russian & Belarus NOC," it said on Twitter.

"The #IPC needs to immediately suspend the Russian and Belarus Paralympic Committees @Olympics @Paralympics athletes have seen these PR stints in the past."

The statement from IOC comes shortly before the Winter Paralympics, which starts in Beijing on Friday.

The IOC also strongly urged federations to ensure that no athlete or sports official from Russia or Belarus would be allowed to take part under the name of Russia or Belarus.

"Russian or Belarusian nationals, be it as individuals or teams, should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams. No national symbols, colours, flags or anthems should be displayed," the statement added.

However, the board said that in very extreme circumstances, the board would leave it to the relevant organisations to effectively address the dilemma.

"In this context, the IOC EB considered in particular the upcoming Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and reiterated its full support for the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the Games," the statement added.

The IOC reiterated its recommendation not to organise any sports event in Russia or Belarus.

The IOC also said it had taken the ad hoc decision to withdraw the Olympic Order from all persons who currently have an important function in the government of the Russian Federation, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It said it made the decision based on "the exceptional circumstances of the situation and considering the extremely grave violation of the Olympic Truce and other violations of the Olympic Charter by the Russian government in the past".

Earlier, athletes from Ukraine and other nations called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to suspend Russia and Belarus and ban their athletes from events immediately.

Ukraine's health ministry said on Sunday that 352 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed since Russia's invasion of the country last week. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine, supported by Belarus, is a clear breach of the Olympic and Paralympic Charters -- a breach that must be met with strong sanctions," the athletes said in an open letter to IOC President Thomas Bach and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) chief Andrew Parsons.

The letter, released by the Global Athlete movement, which aims to empower athletes, said that Ukrainian sportspeople and their families in the country were in "grave danger" and it had been a challenge to speak to them as they were in bomb shelters.

It added that refusing to take swift action and suspend the National Olympic Committees of Russia and Belarus would send the wrong message.

"Your lack of action will send a message to every athlete in the world that you have chosen Russia and Belarus interests over athlete interests. Your legacy will be defined by your actions," the letter said.

The letter received widespread support, including from British former marathon runner Paula Radcliffe and Canadian former cross-country skier Beckie Scott.

The IOC has said international sports federations should either move or cancel sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus, while the IOC's executive said Russian and Belarusian national flags should not be displayed at international sports events.