IOA Election Row: IOC Warns Of Reputation Damage To India's Olympic Movement

The International Olympic Committee has voiced strong disappointment over the ongoing disputes and alleged manipulation within the Indian Olympic Association elections, warning that the controversy is damaging India's Olympic movement reputation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday expressed concern over the "extremely regrettable situation" surrounding the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) elections.

The IOC stated that the ongoing disputes are negatively affecting the reputation of India's Olympic movement.

IOA President P T Usha had alleged manipulation in the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs) panel election.

The IOC urged the IOA and the Electoral Officer to ensure elections are conducted fairly and without external interference.

The controversy comes as India is bidding to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday said the "reputation" of India's Olympic movement is taking a hit because of the "extremely regrettable situation" around the controversy-mired IOA elections and urged that the exercise be carried out fairly "without any external interference".

The statement comes after IOA (Indian Olympic Association) President P T Usha wrote to the IOC alleging that her failure to get elected in the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs) panel was down to manipulation by other candidates under pressure from external forces.

Usha remains in contention for a second term as IOA head after being nominated by the Ice Hockey Federation of India for the December 5 General Body meeting in which the body's polls would be held.

IOC Expresses Disappointment Over Election Process

The IOC said it is disappointed with the current situation.

"The IOC is very disappointed to note that, once again, issues and disputes seem to have resurfaced in the conduct of the IOA election process and in the implementation of the rules governing the IOA elections, despite all the efforts made over the past few years to establish a strong governance framework for the IOA in accordance with the Olympic Charter and the Basic Principles of Good Governance within the Olympic Movement.

"This extremely regrettable situation is, once again, negatively affecting the operations and reputation of the Olympic Movement in India," the IOC stated in a communication to multiple Indian media outlets.

Impact On India's Olympic Ambitions

India is among seven countries which are locked in a race to become an Olympic host in 2036. And the power struggle in the IOA is not presenting a particularly rosy picture of the country's administrative set-up.

The IOC said it expects the IOA as well as the Electoral Officer in charge of conducting the elections to follow the Olympic Charter.

"The IOC has urged the IOA and the Electoral Officer directly responsible for the IOA election process to ensure that the IOA elections can be conducted in full compliance with the Olympic Charter, the IOA Constitution, and all applicable rules, in a free and fair manner and without any external interference," it stated.