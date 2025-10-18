IOC Laments Indonesia's Ban on Israeli Gymnasts

Indonesia said last week it had denied visas to Israeli gymnasts amid an outcry over Israel's military offensive in Gaza.

IMAGE: IOC faces diplomatic strain as Indonesia bars Israeli gymnasts. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

The International Olympic Committee said on Friday it regretted Indonesia's decision to ban Israeli athletes from competing at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, despite intense efforts by the Olympic body to find a solution.

Israel confirmed this week it would not be taking part in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta after its athletes were denied visas, with the Israel Gymnastics Federation calling the decision shocking and heartbreaking.

Indonesia said last week it had denied visas to Israeli gymnasts amid an outcry over Israel's military offensive in Gaza, costing Israeli athletes a spot in the world championships that start on Sunday in the world's largest Muslim-majority country, which has no formal diplomatic ties with Israel.

"Since the IOC became aware of the situation... it has, on all levels, been in touch with the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), the IOC Member in the country, the National Olympic Committee and the government of Indonesia to help facilitate a solution. Unfortunately, no resolution has been found," the IOC said in a statement.

"The IOC very much regrets the situation, especially after the remarkable step towards a peace agreement at the Peace Summit in Egypt, as witnessed by the President of Indonesia."

The IOC said it was up to host countries and organisers of sports events and the respective federations to ensure the participation of all athletes without any discrimination or restriction as per the Olympic Charter.

Indonesia decided not to issue visas to the Israeli athletes, senior legal affairs minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra said, citing objections from groups such as a council of Islamic clerics and the government in Jakarta.

The Gaza war has faced strong criticism in Indonesia, even after a recent ceasefire took effect.

The ceasefire has stopped two years of devastating conflict triggered by the October 7, 2023 attack in which Hamas-led gunmen killed around 1,200 people and seized 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's military campaign in Gaza killed nearly 68,000 people according to local health authorities.