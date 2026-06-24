IOC Introduces New Strategic Dialogue Phase For 2036 Olympic Host Selection

India's ambitious 2036 Olympic bid faces a new, more transparent selection process as the International Olympic Committee introduces a "Strategic Dialogue" phase, with the final host decision anticipated by mid-2029.

Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved a new "Strategic Dialogue" phase for selecting the 2036 Olympic host.

This new phase aims to enhance transparency and ensure cost control in the bidding process.

India's ambitious bid for the 2036 Games, with Ahmedabad as a potential host city, will be affected by these reforms.

Interested parties will be shortlisted for Strategic Dialogue by March 2027, leading to a final decision by mid-2029.

The reformed process provides more time for bidders to develop cost-efficient projects and build public support.

The fate of India's ambitious 2036 Olympic bid will be known in mid 2029 after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the addition of a Strategic Dialogue phase in the host selection process for "greater transparency and cost control".

At the global body's 146th Session in Lausanne on Wednesday, the IOC's Future Host Commission chair, former Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, proposed the introduction of the new phase, which was approved by the gathering through a vote.

New IOC Host Selection Process Explained

"Potential hosts wanted greater clarity. All stakeholders wanted greater transparency," said Grabar-Kitrovic, adding that the aim is to announce the 2036 host by middle of 2029.

"Interested Parties will be shortlisted for 'Strategic Dialogue' in March 2027 and will have to answer the Future Host Questionnaire and submit core financial guarantees before being considered for the final evaluation stage, known as Targeted Dialogue," the IOC later stated.

The candidate cities will also have to meet the criteria related to cost control, and clear time-lines for completion of project milestones among other aspects.

India's 2036 Olympic Bid Journey

India is currently in the Continuous Dialogue stage with the IOC after submitting its Letter of Intent to host the 2036 Games in 2024.

Once a prospective host passes the Strategic Dialogue phase, the Targeted Dialogue will begin in 2028.

"Preferred host will have to update their submission. They will also have to submit full set of guarantees. The final decision on the host for the 2036 Games will be taken at the session in mid 2029," Grabar-Kitarovic stated.

Reforms For Transparency And Cost Efficiency

The additional phase was proposed by the IOC's Executive Board as part of a review that paused future bids, including that of India for the 2036 Games.

The Olympic host selection process was put on hold last year by IOC chief Kirsty Coventry, citing the need for greater dialogue with potential hosts. India is aiming for the 2036 Games with Ahmedabad as the host city.

The reformed process, according to the IOC, is designed to enable bidders to develop their projects in a more "cost-efficient way, offering planning security for governments while allowing sufficient time to build public support."