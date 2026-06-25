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Olympic Charter Changes Key to Preserving IOC Independence, Says Samaranch

June 25, 2026 19:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
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IOC Vice-President Juan Antonio Samaranch says new Olympic Charter amendments are vital to protect the IOC's independence amid growing political pressures.

IOC Vice-President Juan Antonio Samaranch Says the IOC Must 'Arm Itself' Against Growing Political Pressures 

A senior International Olympic Committee official said on Thursday that Olympic Charter changes aimed at reinforcing sport's political neutrality were vital for maintaining IOC independence in what he called an increasingly complicated world.

The IOC approved amendments on Wednesday strengthening language emphasising that sport should be free from political interference. Critics say the reforms could ease Russia's return to international sport.

IMAGE: IOC Vice-President Juan Antonio Samaranch Says the IOC Must 'Arm Itself' Against Growing Political Pressures. Photograph: Kind courtesy Asian Games Hangzhou/X

Key Points

  • IOC Vice-President Juan Antonio Samaranch welcomed Switzerland's bid to host the 2038 Winter Olympics.
  • Critics argue the Olympic Charter reforms could pave the way for a wider return of Russian athletes and officials to international sport.
  • The IOC also approved changes to evaluate Olympic inclusion by discipline rather than by sport.
  • Samaranch said the move would give smaller sports a fairer chance of gaining Olympic recognition.

"It is more necessary than ever that the charter give us the power to maintain our independence. We have to keep the independence, it’s more difficult every day. It's more complicated. We are subject to more pressures. The world is getting more and more complicated," Vice-President Juan Antonio Samaranch told reporters on the sidelines of the two-day extraordinary meeting in Lausanne.

 

"We need to arm ourselves and protect ourselves through the charter, to be able to take the right decisions," he added.

Samaranch said IOC changes to its sports programme which would evaluate Olympic inclusion by discipline rather than by sport were fair.

"Small sports are going to have their fair chance of competing fairly with bigger sports," he said.

WELCOMES SWISS OLYMPIC BID

The Lausanne meeting comes days after Switzerland's government formally backed a bid to host the Olympic and ​Paralympic Winter Games in 2038. The country has not hosted the Games since 1948.

Samaranch said a decision was expected soon, without giving specifics.

"We love the country, we are here. It's our home, and we would like to see that go through," he said.

Source: REUTERS
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international olympic committeepolitical interferenceolympic chartersport neutralityioc independence

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