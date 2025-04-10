HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 16 women's soccer teams for '28 Olympics; 12 men's

16 women's soccer teams for '28 Olympics; 12 men's

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 10, 2025 04:38 IST

x

Sweden's women's soccer team

IMAGE: The IOC said the reason for the sharp increase in women's soccer teams was the rapidly growing popularity of women's team sports, especially in the United States. Photograph: Adam Ihse/TT News Agency/Reuters

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will feature an increase in women's soccer teams from 12 to 16, while the men's competition will be downsized from 16 to a dozen teams, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.

The decision was part of a number of changes to the Olympic event programme with more mixed events across several sports and all team sports with at least the same number of women’s and men’s teams.

 

The IOC said the reason for the sharp increase in women's soccer teams was the rapidly growing popularity of women's team sports, especially in the United States, and that change in the competition format reflected that rapid growth.

"We wanted to do something to reflect that growth and equally with the United States being the home of the highest level of popularity of women's football," IOC sports director Kit McConnell told a press conference.

He said the IOC had discussed the issue with both LA Games organisers and world soccer's governing body FIFA before going through with the changes.

The total number of players -- men's and women's -- would not change.

The United States, who will also host the 2026 men's and the 2031 women's World Cup, have won five Olympic gold medals in the women's competition.

The men's teams use mostly under-23 players at Olympic Games.

The LA Games will have a total of 351 medal events in all sports, 22 more than at Paris 2024 Olympics.

Several sports, including archery, athletics, golf and gymnastics will be adding new mixed team events, with the total number of athletes unchanged at 10,500.

The five sports proposed by the LA Games organising committee -- baseball/softball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse and squash -- will have an extra 698 quota places.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL PIX: Gujarat Titans rout Royals; rise to top spot
IPL PIX: Gujarat Titans rout Royals; rise to top spot
PIX: Barcelona whip Dortmund; PSG tame Aston Villa
PIX: Barcelona whip Dortmund; PSG tame Aston Villa
PIX: Tabilo shocks Djokovic, maintains perfect record
PIX: Tabilo shocks Djokovic, maintains perfect record
Asia C'ship: Sindhu advances; Sen, Prannoy crash out
Asia C'ship: Sindhu advances; Sen, Prannoy crash out
Shooting World Cup: Vijayveer wins India's 4th gold
Shooting World Cup: Vijayveer wins India's 4th gold

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

webstory image 2

Lost In Ubers: Gold Biscuits, Wedding Saris, Ghee...

webstory image 3

7 Scenic Spots For Hot Air Balloon Rides In India

VIDEOS

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Vienna1:20

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Vienna

Ishaan Khatter spotted with rumored GF Chandni Bainz0:48

Ishaan Khatter spotted with rumored GF Chandni Bainz

Prabhu Deva meets CM Yogi in Lucknow1:28

Prabhu Deva meets CM Yogi in Lucknow

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD