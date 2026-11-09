IOA Elections: Understanding The Electoral College And Exclusions

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is gearing up for its executive council elections on December 5, with a detailed electoral college announced, revealing which National Sports Federations will participate and which key bodies, like boxing, have been excluded.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) executive council elections are scheduled for December 5.

Thirty National Sports Federations (NSFs) will nominate two representatives each to form part of the electoral college.

The national boxing body, Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), and Indian Golf Union (IGU) have been excluded from the IOA polls.

The total electoral college will comprise 71 voters, including NSF representatives, Sportspersons of Merit, Athletes Commission members, and the IOC member in India.

NSFs must submit their representatives by 3pm November 12, with the final electoral college list to be published on November 15.

Two representatives each of thirty National Sports Federations (NSFs) will take part in the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) executive council elections on December 5, with the faction-ridden boxing's national governing body left out of the polls.

Key Federations Excluded From IOA Polls

The likes of Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) -- which is being currently run by an ad-hoc body -- and the Indian Golf Union (IGU) were also not included as NSFs entitled to vote for the of IOA polls.

One faction of the IGU is recognised by the IOA while another one is recognised by the sports ministry.

IOA Electoral Officer Sanjay K Srivastava on Monday issued a list of 30 NSFs which would nominate two representatives -- one male and one female -- each to become members of the electoral college for the December 5 polls.

Participating National Sports Federations

The NSFs of football, tennis, kabaddi, archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, bowling, cycling, fencing, gymnastics, handball, hockey, ice hockey, ice skating, kayaking & canoeing, rugby, triathlon, weightlifting, judo, luge, modern pentathlon, shooting, netball, rowing, ski and snowboard, swimming, squash, wrestling and wushu have been asked to submit their representatives by 3pm November 12.

Under the IOA Constitution, the NSFs whose sports are included in the programme of Olympic/Asian/Commonwealth Games will nominate two representatives to the General Assembly.

The other voting members will be the eight Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs), two from the Athletes Commission and the member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in India.

Thus the total number of voters in the electoral college for the IOA polls on December 5 will be 71.

All the members of the electoral college will have one vote each.

Eligibility Criteria for Representatives

The form nominating the two representatives will have to be signed by the president or secretary of the concerned NSF.

Each representative shall be a member of the concerned NSF entitled to vote, a citizen of India, less than 70 years of age, a person of good standing, sound judgment and independent mind with knowledge of and belief in Olympic principles, said the notification issued by the Electoral Officer.

The nominated representatives should not have been disqualified under any grounds, including insolvency, conviction followed by imprisonment, doping, or a ban by an Ethics Committee.

The final list of electoral college will be published on November 15.

The full schedule of the IOA polls with detailed instructions up to the polling, counting and announcement of results will be issued later.