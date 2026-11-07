Why Is Asuntha Lakra's Harassment Probe Delayed?

Former India women's hockey captain Asuntha Lakra's harassment allegations against Hockey India secretary Bholanath Singh remain uninvestigated as the IOA's inquiry committee faces a two-month delay due to Hockey India's alleged failure to release crucial funds.

Key Points The IOA's independent inquiry committee, formed on September 10 to probe Asuntha Lakra's allegations against Hockey India secretary Bholanath Singh, has not held its first meeting.

The delay, occurring two months after the committee's formation, is attributed to Hockey India's alleged failure to release funds for the proceedings.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey reportedly directed the finance department to release funds on October 8 and 10 and later apprised IOA president P T Usha and the sports ministry on October 29 about the delay.

Asuntha Lakra accused Bholanath Singh of harassment after she objected to alleged sexual harassment of girls in Jharkhand and has appealed to PM Modi, Sports Minister Mandaviya, and PT Usha for immediate action.

Lakra expressed disappointment, stating she has not been called to present her case even after two months, seeking a fair investigation and justice.

The Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) independent inquiry committee constituted to investigate allegations made by former India women's hockey captain Asuntha Lakra is yet to hold its first meeting, two months after its formation because Hockey India allegedly failed to release the funds required to initiate the proceedings.

Inquiry Committee Formation And Allegations

The IOA constituted a four-member independent inquiry committee headed by retired High Court judge Deepa Sharma on September 10 to probe the allegations of harassment and intimidation levelled against Hockey India secretary Bholanath Singh by Lakra.

The panel, formed following a directive from the sports ministry, includes former track-and-field athlete Vandana Rao, former women's hockey team captain Mamta Kharb, and lawyer Sitwat Nabi as members.

Lakra, who is also a member of Hockey India's executive board, accused Singh of threatening and harassing her after she objected to the alleged sexual harassment of girls in Jharkhand at the hands of local coach Sudhir Golla.

Funding Dispute Halts Proceedings

Hockey India was directed to handle all requisite payments concerning the committee's honorarium, travel, accommodation, and incidental expenses. However, well-placed sources said that the panel is yet to receive the necessary funds.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey reportedly wrote emails on October 8 and 10 to HI treasurer Shekhar Manoharan, secretary general Bholanath Singh and the finance department, directing them to release the funds immediately.

Sources close to the development said that the committee's chairperson has already submitted the requisite invoices for professional fees and miscellaneous expenses while the invoice for the legal assistant has also been submitted.

Tirkey subsequently wrote to IOA president P T Usha, the sports secretary and the sports ministry on October 29, apprising them of the delay in releasing the funds.

Lakra's Plea For Justice

Lakra has sought an immediate and impartial investigation, expressing disappointment over the delay in starting the proceedings.

"The promptness with which the inquiry committee was formed on my complaint gave me hope for justice, but even after two months, I have not yet been called to present my case before the committee. Why is the investigation process not being initiated?" Lakra told PTI.

"I filed my complaint in the hope of justice, not an indefinite wait. I don't want assurances, I want a fair investigation and justice," she said.

Lakra also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and IOA president P T Usha to ensure that the inquiry begins without further delay.

"I request Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji, Sports minister Mansukh Mandviya ji and IOA president PT Usha ji to ensure that the investigation process is initiated with the same level of seriousness and promtness that was shown in taking cognizance of my complaint and constituting the inquiry committee," she said.

"I have only three expectations  a meeting of the committee to be held, I be given a hearing and justice be served following an impartial inquiry," said the former captain.