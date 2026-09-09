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Independent Inquiry Launched Into Hockey India Harassment Allegations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 09, 2026 11:21 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The Indian Olympic Association has constituted an independent inquiry committee to probe serious harassment and intimidation allegations against Hockey India secretary Bhola Nath Singh, following a directive from the Sports Ministry.

Key Points

  • IOA forms a four-member independent inquiry committee to investigate harassment allegations against Hockey India secretary Bhola Nath Singh.
  • Former women's team captain Asunta Lakra accused Singh of intimidation after she raised concerns about alleged sexual harassment of girls.
  • The Sports Ministry directed the IOA to establish this independent panel, headed by retired High Court judge Deepa Sharma.
  • Hockey India is also conducting a separate inquiry against Lakra for allegedly threatening a young player, Albela Rani Toppo.
  • The committee includes former track-and-field athlete Vandana Rao, former women's hockey captain Mamta Kharb, and lawyer Sitwat Nabi.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has constituted a four-member independent inquiry committee headed by retired High Court judge Deepa Sharma to probe the allegations of harassment and intimidation levelled against Hockey India secretary Bhola Nath Singh by former women's team captain Asunta Lakra.

The panel, formed following a directive from the Sports Ministry, includes former track-and-field athlete Vandana Rao, former women's hockey team captain Mamta Kharb, and lawyer Sitwat Nabi as members.

 

Allegations Against Hockey India Secretary

Lakra, who is also a member of Hockey India's Executive Board, had accused Singh of threatening and harassing her after she objected to the alleged sexual harassment of girls in Jharkhand at the hands of local coach Sudhir Golla.

Hockey India has been directed to handle all requisite payments concerning the committee's honorarium, travel, accommodation, and incidental expenses. "Hockey India is also requested to extend its full cooperation to the committee and to ensure that all relevant documents, information and such other assistance as may be required is made available to the committee in a timely manner...," IOA President PT Usha's letter to HI stated.

Counter-Allegations and Ministry Intervention

The dispute between Hockey India and Lakra had taken an ugly turn after the national federation's ethics committee issued a show cause notice and launched an inquiry against the former captain after she was accused of threatening young player Albela Rani Toppo, who is also from Jharkhand.

Toppo had alleged that Lakra tried to intimidate her and even threatened to end her career for unspecified reasons. In response, Lakra termed HI's action as "continued intimidation and retaliation" and pleaded with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to intervene and stop the ethics committee inquiry against her. This was after the sports ministry asked the IOA to form an independent panel to probe Lakra's allegations of sexual harassment.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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