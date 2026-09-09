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IOA Initiates Probe Into Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Hockey India Secretary

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 09, 2026 10:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Indian Olympic Association has established an independent inquiry committee to investigate serious sexual harassment allegations against Hockey India secretary Bhola Nath Singh, following a complaint from former women's team captain Asunta Lakra.

Key Points

  • The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has constituted a four-member independent inquiry committee.
  • The committee will probe sexual harassment allegations against Hockey India secretary Bhola Nath Singh.
  • Former women's team captain Asunta Lakra levelled the allegations and accused Singh of threatening her.
  • The panel includes retired High Court judge Deepa Sharma, Vandana Rao, Mamta Kharb, and Sitwat Nabi.
  • Hockey India has been directed to cooperate fully with the committee and cover its expenses.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has constituted a four-member independent inquiry committee headed by retired High Court judge Deepa Sharma to probe the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Hockey India secretary Bhola Nath Singh by former women's team captain Asunta Lakra.

Inquiry Panel Members And Mandate

The panel, formed following a directive from the Sports Ministry, includes former track-and-field athlete Vandana Rao, former women's hockey team captain Mamta Kharb, and lawyer Sitwat Nabi as members.

 

Lakra, who is also a member of Hockey India's Executive Board, had accused Singh of threatening her after she objected to the alleged sexual harassment of girls in Jharkhand at the hands of hockey coach Sudhir Golla.

Hockey India has been directed to handle all requisite payments concerning the committee's honorarium, travel, accommodation, and incidental expenses.

"Hockey India is also requested to extend its full cooperation to the committee and to ensure that all relevant documents, information and such other assistance as may be required is made available to the committee in a timely manner...," IOA President PT Usha's letter to HI stated.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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