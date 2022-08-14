IOA felicitates CWG medal winners with cash awards

IMAGE: Track and field athletes felicitated by the IOA. Photograph: IOA Media

The Indian Olympic Association felicitated Team India’s Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games medal winners at the Ashok Hotel, in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, on Saturday evening and presented cash rewards of Rs 20 lakh, 10 lakh, and 7.5 lakh to the gold, silver and bronze medallists respectively.

Several dignitaries, including IOA General Secretary Rajeev Mehta, Acting President Anil Khanna, Treasurer Anandeshwar Panday, Team India’s Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Chef de Mission Rajesh Bhandari, General Team Manager Maninder Pal Singh, and former IOA president N. Ramachandran graced the occasion and felicitated the medallists.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate all our medallists for bringing glory to India with a combined haul of 61 medals, despite shooting, one of our top medal-yielding sports, not being part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games,” Mehta.

“I would also like to thank all the coaches and support staff members for the hard work they put in behind the scenes to prepare our athletes for these Games. The IOA is delighted to see their hard work come to fruition.

“I would also like to thank our sponsors for their support and the IOA Acting President Mr Anil Khanna and the IOA treasurer Mr Anandeshwar Panday for their assistance. The cash rewards are a means to not only acknowledge the immense effort of the athletes but also a realistic way of supporting them in their chosen path because only when the athletes, and their families, are financially sound, will our sportspersons be able to chase excellence in this field,” he added.

IOA pushes for inclusion of shooting, wrestling at Victoria 2026 CWG

On behalf of the IOA, Mehta and Khanna reiterated their stance on making a case for

having shooting and wrestling included in the final sports programme of the next edition of the Commonwealth Games, which will be held in the Australian state of Victoria in 2026.

“I have already written to [the national federations of] wrestling as well as shooting. Shooting has already confirmed that the international federation is already following up the matter with the CWG. The wrestling federation had already been informed [that] the president of the CWG has already taken up the matter. By 30th September, a view will be taken,” said Khanna.

The officials also addressed concerns raised recently by the International Olympic Committee regarding the IOA’s internal affairs.

“As per Clause 27 of the Olympic Charter, which relates to the National Olympic Committees – there are eight or nine clauses – we are complying with every clause. We respect the Olympic Charter, we look after our athletes extremely well, our

government is very supportive of looking after our athletes, we have done extremely well at the Commonwealth Games right now, we had a good performance at the (Tokyo 2020) Olympics, we are looking forward to doing international competitions, India will be one of the host countries for the Olympics, the Asian Games and various (other) things in the near future. So, when we are complying with everything, there is no reason for the IOC to suddenly panic so fast… I think we are moving towards a more robust and better constitution, and a better, stronger IOA,” said Khanna.

IOA officials meet with CWG silver medal-winning women’s cricket team

Earlier in the day, Mehta, Khanna, Panday and Team India’s Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Chef de Mission Rajesh Bhandari met with Commonwealth Games debutants and Birmingham 2022 silver medallists, the Indian women’s cricket team, ahead of their departure from New Delhi.

They congratulated them on their historic silver medal-win, which, the IOA believes is testament to the relevance of the Commonwealth Games given the rise in popularity women’s cricket in India is expected to witness following the national team’s medal-winning feat in the inaugural edition of the women’s cricket competition.

Harmanpreet Kaur, the team’s captain, was one of the members of the cricketing touring party who had a chat with the IOA officials, as did their coach Ramesh Powar and manager Maroof Fajandar.