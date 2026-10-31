Strict New Code Of Conduct For IOA Athletes' Commission Elections

The Indian Olympic Association has unveiled a stringent Model Code of Conduct for its upcoming Athletes' Commission and Sportspersons of Merit elections, aiming to ensure fair play, ethical campaigning, and strict neutrality from officials.

Key Points The Model Code of Conduct for IOA Athletes' Commission and SOM elections prohibits criticism of opponents' private lives and all forms of publicity, including social media.

IOA and NSF office-bearers are required to maintain strict neutrality during the election process, avoiding ad-hoc appointments or using official visits for campaigning.

Candidates are barred from engaging in criticism based on unverified allegations, appealing to caste or communal feelings, or offering gifts and donations to voters.

Elections for the Athletes' Commission will be held on November 3, with 12 candidates including PV Sindhu and Mirabai Chanu, while SOM elections are on November 9.

The code mandates fair campaigning with dignity and moderation, with candidates presenting their plans in written documents published by the Electoral Officer.

No criticism of opponents' "private lives", bar on all forms of publicity, including the use of new media and social networks, and a requirement for IOA and NSF office-bearers to maintain neutrality feature in the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming elections to the Athletes' Commission and Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs).

The election to pick 10 members of the Athletes' Commission of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will be held on November 3, while the polls to choose eight SOMs will be held on November 9. Both elections will be held on virtual mode and separate instructions will be issued later by Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava.

There are 12 candidates -- including Olympic medallists P V Sindhu and Mirabai Chanu -- in the fray for the Athletes' Commission membership. The 10 members -- five men and five women -- will be elected by the 34 members of the electoral college -- two each from 17 National Sports Federations (NSFs).

Eight SOMs -- four men and four women -- will be elected from among 80 SOMs -- 40 men and 40 women-- notified by the Electoral Officer.

Some of the legendary figures of Indian sports, including incumbent IOA President PT Usha, are in the fray to become one of the eight SOMs.

Key Provisions Of The Election Code

"A candidate shall not produce any spoken word, written text or representation of any nature likely to harm the image of another candidate or cause him prejudice, and criticism of other candidates, if made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work," one of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct said.

"The promotion of a candidate shall exclude any form of publicity, including the use of new media or social networks, and no public meeting or gathering of any kind may be organised in the process of promoting a candidature ...

"NSF and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the athletes. No candidate shall engage in criticism based on unverified allegations or distortion against any other candidate, and there shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes."

The Model Code of Conduct also prescribed that electoral campaigns shall be carried out by the candidates in a fair manner and, in a spirit of respect for fundamental ethical principles.

"Candidates shall conduct all campaigns with dignity and moderation and with respect for any other candidates, the National Sports Body and its members.

"No NSF or candidate shall include in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic.

"Every candidate may present to the members in the electoral roll, his plans and views for the elected post, in the form of a written document, which shall be published by the Electoral Officer ..."

It also asked all the candidates to "scrupulously avoid all activities that are 'corrupt practices', including bribing of voters, intimidation of voters, impersonation of voters".

"Candidates shall avoid excessive expenditure in campaigning, recognising that it could become a factor of inequality amongst the candidates. Candidates may, in no case and under no pretext, give presents, offer donations, gifts or grant advantages of whatever nature, directly or indirectly, to voting members."

Rules For IOA And NSF Office Bearers

The Model Code of Conduct also bars "any ad-hoc appointments which may have the effect of influencing the voters in favour of IOA office bearer". The IOA had announced the starting of election process on October 10.

"From the time elections are announced by IOA, office bearer and other authorities shall not make any ad-hoc appointments which may have the effect of influencing the voters in favour of IOA office bearer," according to the Model Code of Conduct.

"The office bearer of NSF and IOA shall not combine their official visit with electioneering work. The incumbent Executive Committee member ... shall not ... sanction grants or payments out of discretionary funds from the time elections are announced; and enter into any promise or undertaking to be performed, whatever the timing of such performance, for the direct or indirect benefit of any of the National Sports Body's members or its partners.

"As the voting is secret, voting members are prohibited individually or collectively, from announcing publicly, in any form whatsoever, their intention to vote or not vote for a candidate. Incumbent Executive Committee members shall refrain from making any public declaration and may in no way support a candidate."

The candidates shall not enter into any form of undertaking with any person likely to affect the freedom of decision or action of the elected post.

"The National Sports Body's executive team and administration shall maintain a strict duty of neutrality at all times, and no support or service in relation to a candidature may be requested from any member of the National Sports Body's administration or staff."

Election Dispute Resolution

Any decision by the Electoral Officer under these rules shall be final and binding, and any petition to the National Sports Tribunal relating to conduct or outcome of election shall be limited to only any violation of the provisions relating to the process of conduct of election.

Such a petition may also be filed within 30 days from the declaration of results of any election.