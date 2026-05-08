Why IOA Sacked Official From Equestrian Federation Ad-Hoc Panel

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has removed Col Ashok Yadav from the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) ad-hoc committee amid allegations of infighting and favouritism, raising concerns about the integrity of equestrian sports governance in India.

Key Points The IOA removed Col Ashok Yadav from the Equestrian Federation of India's ad-hoc committee due to internal disagreements.

Complaints from athletes and officials cited a lack of collaboration and conduct unbecoming of a committee member.

Yadav alleges his removal was due to his objection to favouritism towards certain riders and rule-bending.

He also raised concerns about conflicts of interest involving the Delhi Equestrian and Polo Association.

The IOA will announce a replacement for Yadav's position on the ad-hoc committee soon.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday removed Col Ashok Yadav (Retd) from the ad-hoc committee running the affairs of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) with infighting and disagreements within the panel cited as the likely reason for the move.

The ad-hoc panel was constituted by the IOA on March 27 following a February 18 Delhi High Court order directing fresh elections in EFI and asking the Olympic association to appoint an interim body to oversee the federation's functioning.

The panel was headed by Yashodhara Raje Scindia and also included Francisco Lima, advocate Vidushpat Singhania and Col Ashok Yadav.

IOA Cites Complaints Against Yadav

In an office order issued by IOA president P. T. Usha, the top sports body said it had received "numerous representations and complaints" regarding the conduct and functioning of Yadav, who was serving as member (Administration) in the panel.

"These complaints, received from a cross-section of stakeholders including athletes and officials, consistently point to instances of lack of collaborative functioning and conduct not in keeping with the standards of institutional propriety expected from a member entrusted with such responsibility," the order stated.

The IOA added, "In view of the above, and in the interest of ensuring smooth, fair, and effective functioning of the Ad-Hoc Committee, it is hereby ordered that Col. Ashok Yadav (Retd.) stands removed from the position of Member (Administration) of the Ad-Hoc Committee with immediate effect."

Yadav Alleges Favouritism and Rule-Bending

Yadav, however, alleged that he was removed because he objected to what he described as attempts to favour certain riders and bypass laid-down rules.

"There is a rider Raju Singh from Madya Pradesh Equestrian academy. He appeared in an FEI Eventing tournament during April 23-25 in UK. The rules require that the riders need to inform EFI that they are participating in so and so event and it needs to be considered as his trial. He did not do that," Yadav told PTI.

"Adhiraj Singh, the chief technical advisor, appointed without consultation, later wanted us to consider his case because he had achieved the MER but we refused. Why should we favour one rider over others? Rules are same for everyone," he added.

Accusations of Amended Selection Rules

Yadav also claimed that differences within the panel escalated after Adhiraj Singh allegedly amended the selection rules.

"Adhiraj Singh also amended rules to allow four trial events instead of three. From that day, he began disliking me. They actually want to target Ashish Malik, who is a very talented Eventing rider," Yadav alleged.

He further claimed that chairperson Yashodhara Raje Scindia had at one stage left the Committee's WhatsApp groups and threatened to resign.

"The selection criteria for the Asian Games is being changed every week. The selection criteria made in October 2025 was well perceived by all but they want to target a few riders," he alleged.

Yadav said he insisted that any change in the selection policy should first be approved by the chairperson.

"I told the selection committee that they need to get it approved by the Chairperson but nothing happened. IOA says it has to save its face and if the chairperson resigns it will put IOA in a bad picture. Since I am asking them to follow rules, they have removed me," he said.

Conflict of Interest Allegations

The retired officer also alleged a "conflict of interest" involving the Delhi Equestrian and Polo Association.

"Actually there is a conflict of interest. Yashodhara ji is the founder of the Delhi Association and Adhiraj is president. And if you check the registered address of the Delhi Association, it is actually the residence of Yashodhara ji.

"I also asked Yashodhara ji that Delhi Equestrian and Polo Association has not conducted its election in the last 29 years and it's time that it is done since all state affiliates need to follow the NSG Act," he said.

Adhiraj Singh and Yashodhara were contacted but could not be reached for a comment.

Col Yadav said IOA needs to show the complaints received against him but "they will not do that because there is none".

The IOA also said that a "suitable replacement" for the position would be announced shortly in consultation with the chairperson of the ad-hoc committee.