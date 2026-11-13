IOA Chides Hockey India For Delaying Funds For Harassment Probe

The Indian Olympic Association has strongly criticised Hockey India for its unacceptable delay in releasing crucial funds for an independent inquiry committee probing serious harassment allegations against HI Secretary General Bholanath Singh, hindering the investigation's commencement.

Key Points The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday chided Hockey India (HI) for failing to release funds for an inquiry committee investigating harassment allegations against HI Secretary General Bholanath Singh.

The IOA-constituted four-member independent inquiry committee, formed two months ago, is yet to begin its probe into allegations by player-turned administrator Asunta Lakra.

Bholanath Singh stated he cannot sign the cheque for the committee due to a conflict of interest, requesting HI President Dilip Tirkey to sign it instead.

The Sports Ministry directed the formation of the panel, with HI responsible for all committee expenses.

Lakra accused Bholanath of threatening and harassing her after she objected to alleged sexual harassment of girls in Jharkhand.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday chided Hockey India for failing to release funds for the inquiry committee that has to investigate allegations of harassment against HI Secretary General Bholanath Singh, saying the "unacceptable" inaction is impeding the functioning of the panel.

The IOA-constituted four-member independent inquiry committee, headed by retired High Court judge Justice Deepa Sharma, is yet to commence its probe into the allegations of harassment and intimidation levelled against HI Secretary General Bholanath by player-turned administrator Asunta Lakra.

It was formed two months ago.

IOA Expresses Strong Disapproval

IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer wrote to HI office-bearers, urging them to expedite the process to ensure a timely and independent inquiry into the allegations.

"...the IOA takes serious note of Hockey India's failure to provide the requisite financial assistance, which has consequently impeded the functioning of the Inquiry Committee.

"Such inaction is unacceptable, particularly given the importance of ensuring a timely and independent inquiry into the allegations," Iyer wrote in his e-mail.

"Accordingly, the immediate release of the requisite funds without any further delay is the need of the hour to ensure that the Inquiry Committee constituted by the IOA is able to commence its proceedings forthwith," he added.

Conflict Of Interest Cited By Secretary General

This came after Bholanath responded to repeated reminders from HI President Dilip Tirkey regarding the release of funds.

Bholanath said that since the allegations were against him, he should not sign the cheque as it would involve a conflict of interest.

Instead, Bholanath requested Tirkey to visit the HI office and sign the cheque in his capacity as President.

"There seems no impediment in release of the amount to the committee. As some false allegations are alleged against me in the circumstances as there is direct conflict of interest in the matter. Therefore, I should not sign the cheque for the committee as this would not be appropriate in the fairness of the enquiry committee," Bholanath wrote.

"The cheque may be signed by you as President (being the signing authority) and the Treasurer. You are therefore requested to visit the Hockey India office and sign the cheque as desired by you. You may intimate any assistance required in the matter," he added.

The panel was constituted following a directive from the Sports Ministry and includes former track-and-field athlete Vandana Rao, former women's hockey team captain Mamta Kharb and lawyer Sitwat Nabi as members.

HI was directed to bear all expenses of the committee, including professional fees, honorarium, travel, accommodation and incidental expenses.

Lakra, who is also a member of HI's executive board, accused Bholanath of threatening and harassing her after she objected to the alleged sexual harassment of girls in Jharkhand by local coach Sudhir Golla.