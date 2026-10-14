IOA Establishes Technical Committee For Meghalaya's 2027 National Games

The Indian Olympic Association has established a Games Technical Conduct Committee to meticulously oversee the technical and sporting aspects of the 39th National Games, set to be hosted in Meghalaya in 2027, ensuring a coordinated and athlete-focused approach.

Photograph: Pushar Singh Dhami/X

Key Points The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) constituted a Games Technical Conduct Committee on Wednesday.

This five-member committee will oversee the technical conduct and sports programme of the 39th National Games in Meghalaya in 2027.

Sunaina Kumari has been appointed chairperson, with Ravinder Choudhary, Maninder Pal Singh, V Sunil Kumar and Dushyant Sharma as members.

The panel will review technical preparedness, ensure compliance with international and national standards, and submit recommendations to the IOA.

Technical directions issued by the IOA and the committee will be binding on the Meghalaya government and other stakeholders for the 2027 Games.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has constituted a Games Technical Conduct Committee to oversee the technical conduct and sports programme of the 39th National Games, scheduled to be held in Meghalaya in 2027, officials said on Wednesday.

Committee's Role And Responsibilities

According to an IOA communication to the Chief Secretary of Meghalaya, the five-member committee will be responsible for supervising the sporting programme, including finalising competition schedules, sport entries, eligibility requirements, technical specifications, competition equipment and venue readiness.

Sunaina Kumari has been appointed chairperson of the committee, while Ravinder Choudhary, Maninder Pal Singh, V Sunil Kumar and Dushyant Sharma are its members.

The IOA may nominate additional members, technical experts and representatives of the concerned National Sports Federations as required for the effective functioning of the committee.

Ensuring Technical Compliance

The panel will also review technical preparedness and compliance with the requirements of international and national sports federations, IOA-approved Games rules and other relevant standards.

It will submit recommendations and reports to the IOA and address sport-specific technical issues.

The communication states that the final sports programme and matters reserved for approval under the host-state agreement will remain subject to the authority of the IOA.

Technical directions issued by the IOA and the committee within their respective jurisdictions will be binding on the Meghalaya government, the National Games Secretariat Society and other Games delivery stakeholders, subject to the IOA Constitution and applicable law.

The IOA has also requested the Meghalaya government and the National Games Secretariat Society to provide administrative, logistical, travel, accommodation, transport, office and secretarial support to enable the committee to discharge its functions.

The constitution of the committee is intended to ensure a coordinated, technically compliant and athlete-centred approach to the preparation and conduct of the 39th National Games, the communication said.