IOA SOM Elections: Who Made The Cut For The Eight Seats?

The Indian Olympic Association's Sportspersons of Merit elections see 23 prominent athletes, including IOA president PT Usha and Olympic medallists, vying for eight crucial seats that will influence the upcoming IOA Executive Council polls.

Photograph: P T Usha/Instagram

Key Points The candidate list for the Indian Olympic Association's Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs) election was trimmed to 23 from 27 on Thursday after scrutiny.

Prominent athletes like IOA president PT Usha and five Olympic medallists are among the 23 candidates vying for eight SOM seats.

Notable exclusions from the list include hockey great Sardar Singh and former shuttler B Sumeeth Reddy.

Eighty SOMs will elect four men and four women from the 23 candidates in a virtual poll on November 9.

The elected SOMs will join the IOA General Assembly and be eligible to vote in the December 5 polls for the new IOA Executive Council.

The number of candidates for the election of eight Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs) for the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) polls was on Thursday trimmed to 23 from 27 after the scrutiny of their nomination papers by Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava.

On October 31, Srivastava had listed 27 candidates for the eight seats of the SOMs, but after scrutiny, the list of validly nominated candidates has 23 names.

IOA president PT Usha and five Olympic medallists are still among the 23 former athletes in the fray for the election of eight SOMs.

Hockey great Sardar Singh, former shuttler B Sumeeth Reddy and former shot putter Om Prakash Karhana missed out from the list of validly nominated candidates among men, while Sunith Singh could not make the cut among women.

In fact, Sunith Singh did not have a seconder for her nomination in the list issued by the Electoral Officer on October 31.

Key Candidates And Exclusions

Eighty SOMs -- 40 men and 40 women -- will elect four men and four women from among the 23 candidates in a virtual poll on November 9.

The elected eight SOMs will become members of the IOA General Assembly, making them eligible to vote for the December 5 polls of the new IOA Executive Council.

Two SOMs -- one man and one woman -- will also eventually become members of the IOA Executive Council.

The SOM election assumes significance as some of the contenders to become Executive Council members, including for the top post of IOA president, are in the fray for the eight seats.

Significance Of SOM Elections

Among men, four Olympic medallists -- shooter Gagan Narang, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, boxer Vijender Singh and hockey player Surinder Singh Shokar (1980 Olympics gold winner) -- are among the 12 candidates in the fray for the election of four SOMs.

World Athletics vice president Adille Sumariwalla and table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal are also among the candidates.

Others in the fray are shooters Mansher Singh, Morad Ali Khan and Ronjan Sodhi, former table tennis player Kamlesh Mehta, former weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam and former shuttler B Sai Praneeth.

Usha, Olympic medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal and World Championships bronze winner long jumper Anju Bobby George are among 11 candidates for the election of the four women SOMs.

Former archers Dola Banerjee and Chekrovolu Swuro, ex hockey captain Rani Rampal, former sprinter Ashwini Nachappa, ex shuttler Trupti Murgunde, Neelam Setti Laxmi from weightlifting, Ragina Kiro from Canoe and Kayaking, and Anitha Paul Durai from basketball are also in the fray.

Prominent Names In The Fray

Usha has been proposed by former table tennis player A Radhika, who is among the 40 women SOMs listed by the Electoral Officer, and seconded by former quarter-miler Lijo David Thottan.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations till 2pm on Saturday after which the Electoral Officer will publish the final list of contesting candidates on the same day.