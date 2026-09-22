P T Usha Criticises Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games' Non-Traditional Athletes Village

Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha has raised significant concerns regarding the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games' unconventional Athletes Village, highlighting its potential impact on athlete experience and the spirit of multi-sport events.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points IOA President P T Usha has strongly criticised the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games organisers' decision to abandon a traditional Athletes Village.

Usha emphasised that a centralised Athletes Village is crucial for fostering interaction and camaraderie among athletes from diverse nations.

The current dispersed accommodation model, including a cruise ship, raises concerns about logistical complexities and significant distances between competition venues.

Despite the Aichi-Nagoya experiment, Usha believes the traditional Games Village concept will persist due to its inherent value for multi-sport events.

Usha also reflected on India's promising start at the Games, particularly in shooting, and expressed optimism for the nation's future sporting success and hosting capabilities.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P T Usha on Tuesday questioned the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games organisers' decision to do away with a conventional Athletes Village, revealing that she and several other members of the event's coordination committee had objected to the idea.

Usha, one of India's most successful Asian Games athletes, said the Village was not merely about accommodation as it also brought together athletes from different countries, creating the unique atmosphere associated with a multi-sport event.

Athletes at the Aichi-Nagoya Games are being housed at different locations, with a cruise ship serving as the principal accommodation facility instead of a single purpose-built Village.

The Games organisers have cited cost and sustainability as the primary reasons for the experiment that has divided opinions.

Why The Traditional Village Matters

"In fact, everybody objected. Most of the countries objected, actually...even I did," Usha said when asked about the decision not to build a traditional Games Village.

"I say that because I have travelled from 1982 until now and seen most of the villages. It is totally different from this, with the ship and everything. I think even the OCA (Olympic Council of Asia) did not want this, but somewhere or the other, they had to accept it," she added.

Usha, who was part of the coordination committee, said the Village system had been strongly defended because of the interaction it encourages among athletes.

"I was a coordination committee member and most of the coordination team objected. We wanted the Village system because it is always good," she said.

"Everybody can come together, see each other and mix and mingle. That is what makes a Village so good."

Logistical Challenges And Venue Distances

While acknowledging that the accommodation itself was adequate, Usha said the absence of a centralised Village could create logistical and coordination challenges.

She also pointed to another drawback of the way the Games have been organised -- the distance between venues.

Having competed at multiple Asian Games, Olympics and Commonwealth Games, Usha said the compactness of earlier editions made it easier to experience several sports.

"Here, if I have to go to shooting and then to cricket, I have to take another route. So I can only go to one venue if I want to see many Games."

She acknowledged that the dispersed model allowed different areas to benefit from sporting infrastructure but said it came at the cost of accessibility.

"Maybe they (organisers) say that every place will have infrastructure and all, but this is the big difference I have felt," she said.

Future Of Multi-Sport Event Villages

Usha also rejected the suggestion that the experience in Japan could signal the end of the traditional Games Village.

"I don't think the Village culture will change because nobody, when we were in the committee, liked this idea," she said.

"With much difficulty, they accepted it. I don't think it will change because the Village is especially important for the Asian Games."

Usha's Reflections And India's Sporting Ambitions

Her return to the Asian Games has also brought back memories for the sprint legend. Usha said visiting the venues has taken her back to her early days as an athlete.

"I am remembering my early days, when I started doing sport, and now I have come to motivate the players," she said.

She finds India's start encouraging, particularly in shooting, which had produced four silver medals and a bronze in the opening two days.

Usha is particularly looking forward to the athletics competition, the sport that made her a household name in India.

"I'm 100 per cent thrilled. I am so thrilled to watch athletics. For me, it gives me goosebumps every time," she said. "Any event in athletics, I love to watch. I want them (Indians) to win more medals and put in good performances."

With India set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, Usha said the country should aim to deliver an event that leaves a lasting impression on athletes and spectators.

"After 2030, when players and everybody who comes to watch the Games leave, they should remember the Games forever. That is what India is planning," she said.

"Whatever has been missing in other Games, I think we want to make up for everything and provide every comfort for the players and those who come to watch."

Usha also believes greater exposure at home can help India narrow the gap with China, which has dominated the medal table at major multi-sport events.

"This is how we should build the confidence of the players. I think what we are doing now is right, and it will 100 per cent help our players perform at their best, like the Chinese."