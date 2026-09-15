IOA Introduces Raja Randhir Singh And Jaspal Rana Trophies For Asian Games

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha has announced the introduction of two prestigious new awards, the Raja Randhir Singh Trophy and the Jaspal Rana Trophy, to honour the best male and female athletes at the Asian Games, celebrating the legacies of two significant figures in Indian sports.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Key Points The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has established two new memorial awards for the Asian Games.

The Raja Randhir Singh Trophy will recognise the best male athlete, honouring the late veteran sports administrator.

The Jaspal Rana Trophy will be presented to the best female athlete, commemorating the renowned pistol coach.

IOA President PT Usha made the announcement during a book launch for Jaspal Rana.

Usha also confirmed that there are no accommodation issues for Indian athletes at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha on Tuesday announced two memorial awards named after veteran sports administrator late Raja Randhir Singh and multiple Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist and renowned pistol coach Jaspal Rana.

While Singh, who served as the secretary general of the IOA for 25 years from 1987 to 2012, and also as the president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), passed away at the age of 79 in May this year, Rana, who was the coach of double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, died at the age of 49 in June. Usha made the announcement here during the launch of a book on Rana titled "Maverick Jaspal", co-authored by senior sports journalists S Kannan and G Rajaraman.

Honouring Sporting Legacies

"From this year, the IOA has decided to introduce two memorial trophies in the names of legendary Raja Randhir Singh and shooting great Jaspal Rana for the best athletes in the Asian Games," she said. "The Raja Randhir Singh Trophy will be awarded to the best male athlete of the Asian Games, while the Jaspal Rana Trophy will be awarded to the best female athlete of the Asian Games to honour their contribution to Indian sports."

Asian Games Preparations And Athlete Welfare

Usha, meanwhile, said that there are no accommodation-related issues till now at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, which is hosting the Asian Games, and if there is something, the Chef de Mission Sahdev Yadav would handle it. "They (organisers) have to give rooms because they are the organisers. From our side, we will do our best, and there is a Chef de Mission, and if there are any problems, he will solve them," said Usha, who will leave for Japan on Wednesday.

Asked about the accommodation-related problems for the Indian cricket teams, Usha said: "I didn't get any complaints from there. They are all athletes, and we are Team India." The IOA chief said she doesn't want to put pressure on the Asian Games-bound athletes. "I don't want to give any pressure to our athletes. I think they have all gone there with confidence. Hope that they will do their best. The Indian government, sports ministry, and IOA have already provided them with whatever they wanted."