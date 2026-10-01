Takhellambam Eyes Bronze, Mourya's Campaign Ends At Asian Games

Indian judoka Inunganbi Takhellambam is set to compete for a bronze medal in the women's 70kg category at the Asian Games, while fellow judoka Yamini Mourya's campaign concluded in the repechage rounds.

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Key Points Indian judoka Inunganbi Takhellambam advanced to the bronze medal contest in the women's 70kg category at the Asian Games.

Takhellambam secured her spot after winning a repechage bout, including a walkover victory against China's Jing Tang.

Yamini Mourya's campaign in the women's 57kg category ended after losing her quarterfinal and repechage bouts.

Takhellambam is set to compete against Mongolia's Anu Uran-Ulzii for the bronze medal.

The article clarifies judo scoring terms: ippon (decisive throw), yuko (medium score), and Fusen-gachi (win by forfeit).

Indian judoka Inunganbi Takhellambam advanced to the bronze medal contest in the women's 70kg category after winning her repechage bout, while Yamini Mourya's campaign ended with a defeat in the women's 57kg repechage at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Takhellambam's Path To Bronze

Takhellambam first beat Nepal's Punam Shreshta by ippon to qualify for the quarterfinals. However, she lost by ippon to North Korea's Song Hui Mun in the quarterfinals.

Song's reaching the final opened up the repechage route for Takhellambam.

The Indian was scheduled to face China's Jing Tang in the repechage round. However, the Chinese judoka was disqualified before the bout. Consequently, Takhellambam was awarded a walkover victory via Fusen-gachi.

Takhellambam will compete for the bronze medal against Mongolia's Anu Uran-Ulzii later on Thursday.

Yamini Mourya's Asian Games Journey Concludes

Earlier in the day, Yamini beat Qatar's Fatena Bu-Qahoos by ippon to progress to the quarterfinals. However, she suffered a defeat against Mongolia's Ariunzaya Terbish by yuko.

Yamini then lost her repechage bout after being taken down by Japan's Mio Shirakane by ippon, bringing an end to her campaign.

Understanding Key Judo Terminology

In judo, ippon is a move in which a judoka throws their opponent to the mat with considerable force and speed so that the opponent lands on their back, while yuko is a medium-level scoring point awarded for an effective throwing technique or hold-down.

Fusen-gachi means a win by forfeit or default of the opponent before a match. It is a referee call or scoring term used in judo.