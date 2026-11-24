The International Lawn Tennis Club of India is set to host a prestigious three-day international tennis gathering at the Delhi Gymkhana Club from November 27 to 29, celebrating its 75th anniversary and India's long-standing commitment to global tennis camaraderie.

Photograph: Courtesy Delhi Gymkhana Club/Gallery

Key Points The International Lawn Tennis Club of India is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a three-day international tennis gathering.

The event will take place at the Delhi Gymkhana Club from November 27 to 29, featuring players from 10 countries.

This gathering marks 75 years since India joined the World Council of the Club in 1951.

The tournament will follow a round-robin format with two groups, culminating in semi-finals and a final on November 29.

Indian tennis legend Ramesh Krishnan is set to inaugurate the anniversary event.

The International Lawn Tennis Club of India will celebrate its 75th anniversary by hosting a three-day international tennis gathering featuring players from 10 countries at the Delhi Gymkhana Club from November 27 to 29.

Global Tennis Gathering Marks Historic Milestone

The event will mark 75 years since India joined the World Council of the Club in 1951.

Established in Great Britain in 1924, the 102-year-old International Lawn Tennis Club movement was founded with the idea of strengthening relations between countries through tennis.

It now has a presence in 42 countries with around 4,500 members and follows the motto: "Handshakes across the net and friendship across the ocean."

The participating countries are Argentina, Barbados, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Slovenia, Australia and India.

The participants include former players, with the tournament featuring two groups of five teams in a round-robin format, followed by the semi-finals and final on November 29.

Indian tennis legend and former Davis Cup player Ramesh Krishnan, a junior Wimbledon and French Open champion, will inaugurate the event.