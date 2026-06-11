FIDE Suspends Russia's Membership For Ukraine Violations

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has suspended Russia's membership for up to three years, a significant move following Russia's continued organisation of chess events in Russian-controlled Ukrainian regions despite a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling.

IMAGE: Russian individuals retain the right to participate in FIDE tournaments but Russian teams will not be allowed to compete in team events, FIDE said. Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters

Key Points The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has suspended Russia's membership for up to three years.

The suspension is a direct consequence of Russia's failure to comply with a ruling to cease holding chess events in Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine.

Russia continued organising events in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Crimea, violating a March order by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

While Russian teams are barred from FIDE team events, individual Russian players retain the right to participate in FIDE tournaments.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has suspended Russia's membership for up to three years for its failure to comply with a ruling that it should cease holding events in Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine.

The decision, announced in a FIDE statement, is a victory for Ukraine and allied chess federations that have campaigned for the sport's governing bodies to take a harder line against Russia in the wake of its 2022 full-scale invasion.

Why FIDE Sanctioned Russia

FIDE said Russia's chess federation had not stopped organising events in Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions and on the annexed Crimean peninsula, in violation of a March order by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"The (FIDE) Council resolves to impose the sanction of temporary suspension of membership of the respective Member Federation (Russia) with immediate effect," it said in the statement on Wednesday.

Russian individuals retain the right to participate in FIDE tournaments but Russian teams will not be allowed to compete in team events, it said.